North Okanagan Knights (dark) defeated the Princeton Posse 6-4 in KIJHL action Tuesday in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights hold off late Posse rally

Knights give up three goals in 2:27, need empty-netter to secure 6-4 win over Princeton

The North Okanagan Knights leapfrogged the idle Kelowna Chiefs into first place in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Bill Olhlausen Division Tuesday at home.

An empty-net goal from Cade Enns, his second of the game, sealed a 6-4 Knights win over division rivals Princeton Posse at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Knights had taken a 5-1 lead into the final period before the Posse erupted for three goals to pull to within one.

The win gives North Okanagan a 5-1-0-1 record and 11 points, one ahead of the Chiefs, who are a perfect 5-0-0-0 and have two games in hand on the Knights.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights rake up Leafs

Kevin-Thomas Walters and Lee Christensen each scored in the opening 2:02 on the first two shots for the Knights, chasing Princeton starting goalie Dominic Bosa in favour of Jaysen MacLean. John Lee scored his first of three goals on the night before Enns restored North Okanagan’s two-goal advantage before the end of the first period.

Nic Bolin, on a powerplay, and Cameron McKenzie scored in the second to give the Knights a 5-1 advantage that looked comfortable until the Posse found their offence in the games’ final six minutes.

Lee, on a powerplay, scored at 14:06 and added his hat-trick goal at 16:01 to pull Princeton to within 5-3. Chase Cooke made Knights players and fans uncomfortable when he tallied at 16:33 to cut the Knights lead to one. Enns sent fans home happy with his empty-netter at 19:09.

Sean Kanervisto made 23 saves in goal for the Knights while MacLean made 28 saves for the Posse.

North Okanagan wraps up a four-game homestand when they host the Sicamous Eagles – the only team to beat the Knights in regulation time this season – Friday, and the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Saturday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Posse host Beaver Valley Friday and the Chiefs Saturday at the Princeton and District Arena, both games start at 7 p.m.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Just Posted

Humongous buck in Vernon backyard

‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Emergency crews make gains for Lumby Food Bank

Emergency services crews gathered up 6,000 lbs and $2,500 in donations

Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars featured eight teams and a sold-out audience

Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Woman arrested in iPhone theft from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

Six pictures were selected from 640 submitted photographs

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Open house will feature Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Event scheduled for Oct 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most Read