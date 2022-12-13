North Okanagan Knights host Osoyoos in second-place showdown

The North Okanagan Knights, 5-2 winners over the Osoyoos Coyotes Nov. 16 in Armstrong, hope for a repeat performance tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 13) as they host the Desert Dogs in KIJHL action at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Game time is 7 p.m. (Tanya Seibel Photo)

The North Okanagan Knights can move into a second-place tie with Osoyoos as they entertain the Coyotes tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 13) in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Both teams have 14 wins on the season (North OK, 14-11-1-0; Osoyoos, 14-7-3-0) but the Coyotes have played two fewer games and have two more points (31-29).

Osoyoos trails the Bill Ohlhausen Division-leading Princeton Posse (18-4-1-3) by nine points. The Posse, owners of the league’s best record, host the fifth-place Kelowna Chiefs Tuesday.

The Knights are four points ahead of the idle fourth-place Summerland Steam.

The Coyotes have won two of three meetings with North Okanagan this season, both on home ice; a 7-2 decision Oct. 19, and a 6-5 victory Nov. 27. The Knights were 5-2 winners in Armstrong Nov. 16.

The Knights and Osoyoos have each won four of its last five games.

North Okanagan will close out the first half of the schedule Saturday, Dec. 17, with its annual Teddy Bear Toss game, with the Posse being the visitors.

Fans are asked to bring a stuffed toy for charity and toss onto the ice after the Knights’ opening goal of the game.

