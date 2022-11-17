North Okanagan Knights forward Adam Bourgeois (left) and Jarrod Gale of the Osoyoos Coyotes battle for the puck during North Okanagan’s 5-2 KIJHL win over the Coyotes Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel Photo)

North Okanagan Knights forward Adam Bourgeois (left) and Jarrod Gale of the Osoyoos Coyotes battle for the puck during North Okanagan’s 5-2 KIJHL win over the Coyotes Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel Photo)

North Okanagan Knights hunt down Osoyoos

KIJHL - Hometown Knights score big 5-2 divisional win over Coyotes

The North Okanagan Knights registered a huge divisional win Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Kevin-Thomas Walters had three assists, and goalie Austin Seibel chipped in with one helper to go along with his 22 saves, as the fourth-place Knights defeated the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes 5-2 in a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Bill Ohlhausen Division tilt at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The win improved the Knights’ record to 7-8-1-0, and moved North Okanagan to within two points of the idle Summerland Steam for third place. The Coyotes drop to 8-5-3-0, two points up on Summerland, and stay eight points behind the front-running Princeton Posse.

Brodie Pearson, coming off a three assist game Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Knights’ 5-4 win over the Rebels in Castlegar, opened the scoring at 7:27, and Cash Anderson gave the home side a 2-0 lead less than three minutes later at 10:06. Fraser O’Brien drew assists on both goals for North Okanagan.

Ethan McKinley got Osoyoos on the board at 13:11.

Just 40 seconds after the first intermission ice clean, Adam Bourgeois scored a powerplay goal for the Knights, and Matthew Johnston made it 4-1 North OK at 14:40.

Luke Rishaug finished the Knights’ scoring at 10:37 of the third, and Levi Brewer added the Coyotes’ second goal with the man advantage at 12:58.

Rhett Harkot made 40 saves in the loss for Osoyoos.

The Knights will close out November with five straight road games starting Friday, Nov. 18, in Kamloops against the Storm. North Okanagan visits Osoyoos on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Coyotes begin a three-game home stand Saturday, Nov. 19, against the Golden Rockets.

