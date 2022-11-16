The North Okanagan Knights entertain the Osoyoos Coyotes in KIJHL action tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 16), at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. Face-off is at 7 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights hunt for win vs Osoyoos

KIJHL action this evening, 7 p.m., Nor-Val Sports Centre

It’s a divisional matchup for the North Okanagan Knights this evening (Wednesday, Nov. 16) as they host the Osoyoos Coyotes in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Coyotes sit in second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a record of 8-4-3-0, eight points behind the division-leading Princeton Posse, who were upset 3-2 on home ice Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the cellar-dwelling Kelowna Chiefs. It was only Kelowna’s second win of the year, and just the fifth loss of the year for Princeton.

North Okanagan sits in fourth place with a record of 6-8-1-0, four points behind third-place Summerland and with two games in hand on the Steam. The Knights have three games in hand on Kelowna (2-14-1-1).

The Coyotes defeated North Okanagan 7-2 Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Osoyoos in the only meeting thus far between the division rivals.

Both teams are coming off wins in their last games Saturday, Nov. 12. The Knights went to Castlegar and edged the Rebels 5-4 while the Coyotes defeated the visiting Sicamous Eagles 5-3.

