The North Okanagan Knights and Kamloops Storm will be joined by the Chase Heat in one of three, three-team Kootenay International Junior Hockey League cohorts when the league starts its 2020-21 season on Nov. 13. (Morning Star file photo)

North Okanagan Knights join Chase, Kamloops in KIJHL cohort

Junior B hockey league announces regular-season structure for Nov. 13 debut

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has announced its cohort structure and groupings for the 2020-21 regular season, which is set to begin on Friday, Nov. 13, with all teams playing a 30-game schedule.

In order to meet the guidelines set forth by the B.C. Provincial Health Officer and Phase 3 of viaSport’s “Return to Sport” framework, KIJHL clubs will be placed into one of five cohorts. There will be a pair of four-team cohorts as well as a trio of three-team cohorts.

The North Okanagan Knights are part of the trio of three-team cohorts. They are grouped in with the Chase Heat and Kamloops Storm. The other three-team cohorts feature the Golden Rockets, Revelstoke Grizzlies and Sicamous Eagles, and the Kelowna Chiefs, Princeton Posse and Summerland Storm.

The four-team cohorts feature the eight teams in the Kootenays: Columbia Valley Rockies, Creston Valley Thundercats, Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters in one cohort; Castlegar Rebels, Grand Forks Border Bruins, Nelson Leafs and Osoyoos Coyotes in the other.

In order to provide an equitable travel schedule and maximize the number of potential opponents, the season will be split into two phases for clubs participating in four-team cohorts and three phases for those clubs in three-team cohorts.

Phase 1 will begin on Friday, Nov. 13, and run for a total of six weeks, concluding Saturday, Dec. 19. All teams will play a total of 12 games during Phase 1, which would see the Knights play six games each against Chase and Kamloops.

“For us, this cohort works beautifully,” said Knights spokesperson Dallas Keller. “It’s a good set up for us as far as travel goes, an hour or so to each Kamloops and Chase, so there won’t be any overnight trips and the kids can sleep in their own beds.

“Chase is a veteran team that will be a good test for us, and Kamloops always has some good players and they’re much in the same boat as us.”

Phase 2 will begin Saturday, Jan. 2, following a 14-day Christmas break, and the teams in each cohort will shift. The Knights will be in cohort with Sicamous and Kelowna.

For clubs in four-team cohorts, Phase 2 will run through the remainder of the regular season and include a total of 18 games (six against each opponent).

For the three-team cohorts, Phase 2 will last a total of four weeks through Jan.23 and include eight regular-season games (four against each opponent).

Clubs in three-team cohorts will see the season conclude with eight additional games as part of Phase 3 following an additional 14-day break. Beginning Feb. 5, the composition of the three-team cohorts will change again for another four week period that includes eight games (four against each opponent).

Clubs in three-team cohorts will also play two additional games against a regional opponent in order to complete a 30-game regular season schedule.

The KIJHL will announce its playoff structure at a later date, as guidelines concerning Phase 3 competition and cohorts may change before March 2021.

READ MORE: KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan Knights add three in dispersal draft, trade veteran D-man

Just Posted

Smile Cookies return in support of Vernon hospital amid COVID-19 battle

Local Tim Hortons in the Greater Vernon Area will sell the $1 cookies Sept. 14-20

North Okanagan Knights join Chase, Kamloops in KIJHL cohort

Junior B hockey league announces regular-season structure for Nov. 13 debut

More disruptions on busy Vernon road

Silver Star Road reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

Killiney Beach water quality advisory rescinded

The advisory affected approximately 290 properties

Update: Smoke from United States wildfires prompts air quality statement for Okanagan

Environment Canada anticipates the Okanagan will be nestled in smoke throughout the week

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Okanagan camera club adapts to challenging times

The club has successfully adapted their fall program to accommodate the changing times.

Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Shuswap home

One of the accused in the Blind Bay incident is in custody while two are still at large

Two Kamloops men arrested in connection with a string of burglaries

A search warrant was executed at a home in the Brocklehurst area, where thousands of dollars in stolen property

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Most Read