Columbia Valley Rockies forward Jonathan Milligan tries to deflect a shot past North Okanagan Knights goalie Caedon Bellmann in Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League action Saturday, Nov. 16, in Invermere. Milligan scored in double overtime to give the Rockies a 4-3 win. (Dave Oaks photo)

North Okanagan Knights look to rebound at home

KIJHL team hosts Grand Forks Friday, looking to snap a three-game losing streak

Goals were hard to come by for the North Okanagan Knights on the weekend.

The squad finished a three games-in-three-days Kootenay International Junior Hockey League road trip Sunday in Creston with a 2-1 loss to the Thunder Cats.

Corbin Cockerill’s powerplay goal with 2:28 left to go in the second period was the game-winner. There was no scoring in the third.

Kevin-Thomas Walters scored his 12th of the year unassisted for the Knights’ lone goal, which tied the game 1-1 midway through the second.

Sean Kanervisto made 16 saves in taking the loss in goal while North Okanagan fired 33 shots at the Thunder Cats’ Sylvin Menard.

North Okanagan managed one point in the three games, which came Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbia Valley Rockies in Invermere.

READ MORE: Rockies rally to stop North Okanagan Knights

The weekend started with a 4-1 loss to the Rockets in Golden.

The results leave the Knights (7-11-0-3) in fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, four points behind the Princeton Posse, who also have a game in hand on North Okanagan.

North Okanagan will try to snap its three-game skid with a home game Friday against the Grand Forks Border Bruins (8-12-0-2) at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre before hopping on the bus again for a Saturday date with the Wranglers in 100 Mile House.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

North Okanagan Knights defenceman Tyler Jamieson (left) tries to poke the puck away from Golden Rockets forward Lare Pahtayken in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Nov. 15, in Golden. The Rockets scored a 4-1 win over the Knights. (Bill Pringle Photography)

Previous story
Canadian women’s star Hayley Wickenheiser inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Next story
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Just Posted

Lumby goes live on Still Standing next week

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

Waste disposal fees to see uptick in North Okanagan

RDNO is increasing some of its fees at Diversion and Disposal Facilities, effective Jan. 1, 2020

B.C. seniors need Santa too

Stocking Stuffers for seniors drive helps curbs loneliness among elderly Canadians

Enderby seeking patrol citizens

Volunteers needed for city’s Citizens On Patrol program

Spike belt stops stolen truck in Armstrong

Police dog used in search for suspect, one arrested

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperate breeding program

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Jesse Mason was granted bail this morning, co-accused Josef Pavlik’s bail was denied

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

Agreement signed for new Osoyoos Museum facility

The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect Jan. 1, 2020

29 B.C. students in Hong Kong amid tense protests, university siege

Eight UVic and 21 UBC students still in Hong Kong

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Most Read