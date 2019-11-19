North Okanagan Knights look to rebound at home

Columbia Valley Rockies forward Jonathan Milligan tries to deflect a shot past North Okanagan Knights goalie Caedon Bellmann in Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League action Saturday, Nov. 16, in Invermere. Milligan scored in double overtime to give the Rockies a 4-3 win. (Dave Oaks photo)

Goals were hard to come by for the North Okanagan Knights on the weekend.

The squad finished a three games-in-three-days Kootenay International Junior Hockey League road trip Sunday in Creston with a 2-1 loss to the Thunder Cats.

Corbin Cockerill’s powerplay goal with 2:28 left to go in the second period was the game-winner. There was no scoring in the third.

Kevin-Thomas Walters scored his 12th of the year unassisted for the Knights’ lone goal, which tied the game 1-1 midway through the second.

Sean Kanervisto made 16 saves in taking the loss in goal while North Okanagan fired 33 shots at the Thunder Cats’ Sylvin Menard.

North Okanagan managed one point in the three games, which came Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbia Valley Rockies in Invermere.

The weekend started with a 4-1 loss to the Rockets in Golden.

The results leave the Knights (7-11-0-3) in fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, four points behind the Princeton Posse, who also have a game in hand on North Okanagan.

North Okanagan will try to snap its three-game skid with a home game Friday against the Grand Forks Border Bruins (8-12-0-2) at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre before hopping on the bus again for a Saturday date with the Wranglers in 100 Mile House.

