The North Okanagan Knights fell 3-1 to the Grizzlies in Revelstoke in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Saturday, before rebounding to knock off the Princeton Posse 3-2 in double overtime in the team’s final regular season home game Monday. (Black Press photo)

North Okanagan Knights miss KIJHL playoffs

Team wins final regular season home game, a 3-2 double OT thriller against Princeton

With a playoff spot gone, the North Okanagan Knights had a chance to play spoiler in their final Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular season home game Monday.

And they did.

In front of a capacity Family Day crowd at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, Cameron McKenzie scored at 3:24 of the second overtime period to give the Knights a 3-2 win over the Princeton Posse, preventing the visitors from moving closer to clinching third place in the Okanagan-Shuswap Division.

McKenzie’s goal came on a powerplay with Princeton assessed a bench minor in the second extra frame.

The Posse (17-25-1-4) have 39 points, two more than the fourth-place Osoyoos Coyotes (17-27-2-1) with each team having two games left, including a huge encounter Friday in Princeton.

Whoever finishes third avoids having to play the league-best Kelowna Chiefs (42-2-1-2) in the opening round.

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights swept at home

The Knights (16-30-0-0), who snapped a five-game losing streak Monday, jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals from Cole Haberlack, 32 seconds after the national anthem, and Nicholas Teale at 3:36.

The Posse fought back with single goals in the second and third period.

Knights game star Caedon Bellmann made 42 saves for the win.

RELATED: New coaches guide North Okanagan Knights to win

North Okanagan dropped a 3-1 decision to the Grizzlies in Revelstoke Saturday.

McKenzie earned game-star honours, scoring the Knights’ only goal late in the first period to tie the game 1-1.

Ethan Schaeffer scored two second-period goals for Revelstoke.

Bellmann made 43 saves in net for the Knights, who will close out the season with road games Friday in Summerland and Saturday in Chase.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon set to fill the stands for Special Olympics
Next story
Visually-impaired Lumby skier pumped for Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Penticton victim in Kamloops shooting may be a case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill, 44, was not previously known to Kamloops police unlike second shooting victim

Okanagan ski resort officials displeased with Family Day roll-out

From one peak of the Okanagan to the other, resort officials have raised concerns

Vernon set to fill the stands for Special Olympics

BC Winter Games opening ceremony and events ready to shine

Vernon Vortex speed skater wins Canada Games bronze

Laura Hall helps B.C. finish third in team pursuit; Vernon biathlete cracks top-10

Third set of Vernon Chamber finalists unveiled

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce recognizes the Top 20 Under 40 professionals

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

B.C. hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of Ryan Reynolds

Tatum’s picture left in recycling bin, replaced with photo of Ryan Reynolds

B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Family Day was eventful for cub, firefighters

B.C. high school robotics team ranked first in the world for programming

The Surrey team was also named tournament finalists at VEX Robotics Competition on Feb. 1

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Letter: United We Roll a working-class protest

The United We Roll movement makes me proud to be a Canadian.… Continue reading

Vernon falls to Kelowna on the road

Ringette action sees U12 Okanagan rivals face to face

Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market

The company will begin closing stores at the end of March

Most Read