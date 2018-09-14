North Okanagan Knights play KIJHL home opener

The North Okanagan Knights play their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League home opener Friday night.

The Knights will take on the Kamloops Storm, with faceoff at 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

North Okanagan, under new head coach and general manager John Van Horlick, have started the year 1-1. The Knights dropped their season opener, 4-1, to the Leafs in Nelson, but bounced back 24 hours later to defeat the hometown Castlegar Rebels 6-3.

Kamloops is 0-2, having lost twice on the road on opening weekend, 8-1 at Kelowna, and 4-2 in Osoyoos.