North Okanagan Knights playoffs end with overtime loss

Their playoff push started with a 3-2 overtime win. It ended with a 3-2 overtime loss.

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Kelowna Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night at Rutland Arena. Kelowna’s Blain Worthing scored three minutes into overtime to move the Chiefs into the second round and eliminate the Knights from the 2020 KIJHL playoffs.

The Knights’ loss came despite a standout performance from goaltender Sean Kanervisto, who was peppered with 44 shots and turned aside 41.

Chiefs forward Kayson Gallant was the first star of the game, and was the first to find the back of the net. Gallant scored halfway through the first, assisted by Porter Dawson.

Before the period ended, Knights skater Nic Bolin evened things up with a goal assisted by Tyler Cheetham and Cade Enns.

Kelowna regained its lead in the second, courtesy of Kaden Meszaros. At the time of the goal (15:11 into the second) the Chiefs had out-shot the Knights 23-2 in the period, thanks in part to a five-minute powerplay after Bolin received a match penalty.

The Knights looked jumped right back into the game in the third as Ty Tippet scored in the opening two minutes, assisted by Bryan Brew and Adam Volansky.

The Knights put in a solid effort in overtime, out-shooting the Chiefs 7-4. But only one shot mattered in the end, and it came off the stick of Worthing.

The Knights lost four straight games to the Bill Ohlhausen Division champs after taking the series opener. With their season over the team had many people to thank.

⚔ Thank you teams and coaches for allowing us to call up your boys! ⚔ 52 total games played by AP's 👀 And ✊🏼 to the two 15yr olds that skated with us. @KIJHL @KijhlS pic.twitter.com/0j3bonrVyZ — North Okanagan Knights (@NOKnights) March 6, 2020

The Chiefs Twitter account also extended thanks to their division rivals for a hard fought series and season.

We would like to thank the @NOKnights for a competitive playoff series. You played us tough all year, and even tougher in the playoffs. We wish you well, and look forward to doing it all again in September! — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) March 6, 2020

Brendan Shykora

hockey