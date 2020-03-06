The North Okanagan Knights were eliminated from the KIJHL playoffs after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kelowna Chiefs Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Steve Dunsmoor photo)

North Okanagan Knights playoffs end with overtime loss

Knights lose to the Kelowna Chiefs 3-2 in overtime Thursday night

Their playoff push started with a 3-2 overtime win. It ended with a 3-2 overtime loss.

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Kelowna Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night at Rutland Arena. Kelowna’s Blain Worthing scored three minutes into overtime to move the Chiefs into the second round and eliminate the Knights from the 2020 KIJHL playoffs.

The Knights’ loss came despite a standout performance from goaltender Sean Kanervisto, who was peppered with 44 shots and turned aside 41.

Chiefs forward Kayson Gallant was the first star of the game, and was the first to find the back of the net. Gallant scored halfway through the first, assisted by Porter Dawson.

Before the period ended, Knights skater Nic Bolin evened things up with a goal assisted by Tyler Cheetham and Cade Enns.

Kelowna regained its lead in the second, courtesy of Kaden Meszaros. At the time of the goal (15:11 into the second) the Chiefs had out-shot the Knights 23-2 in the period, thanks in part to a five-minute powerplay after Bolin received a match penalty.

The Knights looked jumped right back into the game in the third as Ty Tippet scored in the opening two minutes, assisted by Bryan Brew and Adam Volansky.

The Knights put in a solid effort in overtime, out-shooting the Chiefs 7-4. But only one shot mattered in the end, and it came off the stick of Worthing.

The Knights lost four straight games to the Bill Ohlhausen Division champs after taking the series opener. With their season over the team had many people to thank.

The Chiefs Twitter account also extended thanks to their division rivals for a hard fought series and season.

READ MORE: Vernon Tier 2 Bantam Vipers bag bronze in playoffs

READ MORE: Vernon Venom off to ringette provincials

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Longtime Montreal Canadiens centre Henri Richard dead
Next story
Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

Just Posted

Vernon-area poet up for prestigious award

Laisha Rosnau’s collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger, touches on Ukrainian-Canadian experience

North Okanagan Knights playoffs end with overtime loss

Knights lose to the Kelowna Chiefs 3-2 in overtime Thursday night

Vernon’s Kingfisher shores up as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Local boat building business makes a big splash

Vernon arena attendant saves hockey player

A rec league player went into cardiac arrest when an attendant with first aid training jumped in to assist

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Mitchell’s Musings: How to deal with a real-time overload

Put the phone away to escape bombardment of negativity

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Salmon Arm man believes trip will be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Most Read