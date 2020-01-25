Sean Kanervisto backstopped the North Okanagan Knights to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Sicamous Eagles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Photo: North Okanagan Knights)

North Okanagan Knights pull out overtime victory over Sicamous

Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto gets first win after being named a top KIJHL rookie

Sean Kanervisto has had a solid KIJHL rookie season to date, and North Okanagan Knights goaltender had to be solid again on Friday to lift his team over the Sicamous Eagles 4-3 in overtime.

Kanervisto had to be sharp early against the Eagles; the first period was a two-way shooting range with each team sending 14 shots on goal.

Sicamous got on the board first, with Andrew Berkelaar taking a pass from Owen Spannier before putting home his first KIJHL goal.

The Knights answered with 5:40 to go in the first period when Tyler Olsen netted his fifth of the season, assisted by Matthew Johnston.

The Knights entered the third period down by two goals after the Eagles found success on the powerplay in the second. However, they were able to pull even after Bryan Brew and Angus Allchin scored two unanswered for the home team early on in the final frame.

Tyler Cheetham played hero 32 seconds into overtime, cleaning up his own rebound after a beautiful give-and-go sequence with Bryan Brew. The play started with the puck on Cheetham’s stick behind his own net.

Kanervisto made 34 saves in his first game since being named one of the KIJHL’s top rookie goalies on Thursday, Jan. 23.

“He gives us a chance to win every night,” Knights coach Dean McAmmond told KIJHL Media after the Three Stars announcement. “He battles to make the stops. He’s not panicked. I don’t see him getting rattled in there too much. He has confidence in the net.”

The Knights spent the night at home in preparation for a game against the Chase Heat at the Nor-Val Centre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

