North Okanagan Knights score in final minute to slip past Kelowna Chiefs 2-1

Despite giving up a staggering 14 powerplays, the North Okanagan Knights got past the Kelowna Chiefs by a score of 2-1 Friday night.

Special teams were in the Knights’ favour as they were able to kill off all 14 penalties, while scoring one powerplay goal of their own on 10 opportunities.

Both goalies stood tall as the shot tallies were 45-41 in favour of the Knights.

After a scoreless first period, Kevin-Thomas Walters got the Knights on the board with his third goal of the young season, assisted by Connor Sankey.

With less than a minute to go in the second period, Aiden Morcom scored an unassisted goal for the Chiefs to knot the score at 1-1 heading into the third.

Last-minute heroics came courtesy of Tyler Burke, who scored on the powerplay with 27 seconds remaining in the game, assisted by Sankey.

First star of the game went to Knights defenceman Adam Bourgeois, while Chiefs goalie Brendan Smith was named second star.

The Knights return home to the Nor-Val Centre to take on the Kamloops Storm tonight at 7:15 p.m. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hitting the road to Osoyoos to take on the Coyotes tonight, with the puck to drop at 7:35 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

