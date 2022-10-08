The North Okanagan Knights defeated the Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (KIJHL image)

The North Okanagan Knights defeated the Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (KIJHL image)

North Okanagan Knights score in final minute to slip past Kelowna Chiefs 2-1

Kelowna went 0/14 on the powerplay

Despite giving up a staggering 14 powerplays, the North Okanagan Knights got past the Kelowna Chiefs by a score of 2-1 Friday night.

Special teams were in the Knights’ favour as they were able to kill off all 14 penalties, while scoring one powerplay goal of their own on 10 opportunities.

Both goalies stood tall as the shot tallies were 45-41 in favour of the Knights.

After a scoreless first period, Kevin-Thomas Walters got the Knights on the board with his third goal of the young season, assisted by Connor Sankey.

With less than a minute to go in the second period, Aiden Morcom scored an unassisted goal for the Chiefs to knot the score at 1-1 heading into the third.

Last-minute heroics came courtesy of Tyler Burke, who scored on the powerplay with 27 seconds remaining in the game, assisted by Sankey.

First star of the game went to Knights defenceman Adam Bourgeois, while Chiefs goalie Brendan Smith was named second star.

The Knights return home to the Nor-Val Centre to take on the Kamloops Storm tonight at 7:15 p.m. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hitting the road to Osoyoos to take on the Coyotes tonight, with the puck to drop at 7:35 p.m.

READ MORE: Canucks ship Dickinson, draft pick to ‘Hawks for Stillman

READ MORE: NHLers glad to see women moving up management ranks: ‘It’s amazing’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

hockeyKIJHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Special teams lift Vernon Vipers over Salmon Arm Silverbacks
Next story
Bethel-Thompson’s late TD pass lifts Toronto Argos to 23-20 win over B.C. Lions

Just Posted

People walk past a sign directing voters to a polling station in Vancouver, on Saturday October 20, 2018. British Columbians are heading to the polls to cast their votes in municipal elections being held across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
North Okanagan Areas B and C still able to vote for school trustees

A small group of people formed a counter-rally across from the usual crowd of “freedom” rally-goers at the intersection of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue in Vernon Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Contending rallies in Vernon ‘entirely peaceful’

The North Okanagan Knights defeated the Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (KIJHL image)
North Okanagan Knights score in final minute to slip past Kelowna Chiefs 2-1

Vipers defenceman David Brandes celebrates his first BCHL goal in a 6-5 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
Special teams lift Vernon Vipers over Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Pop-up banner image