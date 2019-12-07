WATCH: North Okanagan Knights score teddies for children in OT loss to Osoyoos

The Knights fell to the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2 in overtime, but the crowd at Nor-Val Arena in Armstrong showered them with teddy bears after their first goal of the game. (Photo: North Okanagan Knights)

The goal of every hockey game is to secure a victory, but in their game against the Osoyoos Coyotes the North Okanagan Knights had a parallel objective: don’t get shutout.

Friday night was Teddy Bear Toss night at Nor-Val Arena in Armstrong, and when Russel Borrett scored the opening goal of the game the crowd showered the ice with teddy bears, which were collected for donation to local organizations to give to kids for Christmas.

The Knights got the early goal they wanted, but ultimately fell to the Coyotes 3-2 in double-overtime.

The Knights out-shot the visiting team 47-31 in the more than 65 minutes of game time, but midway through the second period it was Coyote Ryan Bester who scored to even the game at one goal apiece.

Eight minutes into the third while on a powerplay, Cole Haberlack restored the Knights lead with a goal assisted by Lee Christensen and Bryan Brew. Just two minutes later, Jordan Wood scored for the Coyotes to keep the score tied after regulation.

The first overtime period would solve nothing so it was onto double-OT, and just 17 seconds in Jordan Wood again found the back of the net to cap off a thriller for the Coyotes, who won despite trailing for most of the game.

The Knights now have a 9-14-0-0-4 record, which they’ll look to improve upon against the powerhouse Kelowna Chiefs at home on Saturday.

