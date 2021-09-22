North Okanagan Knights score win, tie as KIJHL exhibition begins

The North Okanagan Knights had a win and a tie against the Chase Heat as both teams kicked off their KIJHL exhibition season. (Morning Star - file photo)

The North Okanagan Knights began their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition schedule by taking three of four points against the Chase Heat.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 tie Friday, Sept. 17, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase. Tyler Burke gave the Knights the draw with a goal at 16:34 of the final period, set up by Bryan Brew and Tenzin Bogardis. James Poole had given the hometown Heat a 1-0 lead late in the second period.

Ethan Campbell and Matthew Kuhnlein split the goaltending duties for the Knights, who took the back end of the home-and-home series Saturday, 3-1, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Adam Mueller and Devin Jameson staked North Okanagan to a 2-0 first period. Aiden Brown brought the Heat back to within a goal with the only marker of the second period. Tyler Jamieson finished off the scoring with a third-period powerplay goal for the Knights. Kuhnlein and Zolton Becsnik shared the game between the pipes for North Okanagan.

The Knights wrap up the pre-season with three games in three days at the Rutland Arena this weekend. North Okanagan will play the Kamloops Storm Friday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., the Fernie Ghostriders Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. and finish off the weekend against the host Kelowna Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

• Liam McOnie is the new head coach and general manager of the Knights, taking over from Dean McAmmond. McOnie was the Knights’ goaltending and assistant coach for the past five seasons.

• Former Knights goalie Caedon Bellmann is off to a great start with the Langley Trappers of the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Bellmann has won all three of his starts and has been a game start in each contest as the Trappers have started the regular season 4-0. The Spallumcheen native has allowed five goals in three games and carries a 1.67 goals against average and a .940 save percentage.

