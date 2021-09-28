North Okanagan Knights showcase squad at weekend exhibition

KIJHL team suffers losses against Kamloops and Fernie, plays Kelowna to a draw

The North Okanagan Knights tuned up for the start of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s regular season with a pair of losses and a draw in their final tune-up games.

The Knights begin play for real Saturday, Oct. 2, when they visit the Sicamous Eagles.

North Okanagan fell 8-3 to the Kamloops Storm, 2-0 to the Fernie Ghostriders and tied 4-4 with the host Kelowna Chiefs in a three-games-in-three-days Exhibition Showcase event in Rutland to close out the exhibition slate.

Four unanswered goals in the second period Friday afternoon propelled the Storm to victory. Tenzin Bogardis, on a powerplay, Tyler Burke and Cade Enns, with the man advantage, scored for North Okanagan. Jake Dubinsky played the entire game in goal for the Knights.

Nick Mitchell, in the second period, and Dayton Nelson, with the insurance, scored for Fernie who received a 31-save performance from goalie McCoy Bidewell for the shutout.

Dubinsky played the first half and finished with 17 saves on 18 shots. Tomas Zivkovic finished up in goal for North Okanagan, making 21 stops.

Bogardis’ powerplay marker 50 seconds after the second-period ice clean gave the Knights the tie against the Chiefs.

Devin Jameson scored twice on the powerplay for North Okanagan while Bryan Brew added the other marker. Dubinsky made 23 saves for the Knights.

North Okanagan’s home opener will be Friday, Oct. 8, at 7:15 p.m at the Nor-Val Sports Centre against Kamloops.

