North Okanagan Knights silence winless Coyotes

Two first-period goals from Cameron McKenzie helped the North Okanagan Knights roll to a 5-1 Kootenay International Junior B League victory over the winless Osoyoos Coyotes on Wednesday in the South Okanagan.
The Knights improved to 7-2-0-1 for 15 points and first place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, three points ahead of the idle Kelowna Chiefs, the league’s only unbeaten team (6-0-0-0).
Kelowna has four games in hand on the Knights. The Coyotes fall to 0-9-0-0.
Bryan Brew made it 3-0 North Okanagan with his first goal of the year in the second period, and Kevin-Thomas Walters and Tyler Cheetham added third-period goals, Cheetham’s coming with the man advantage.
Seth Kriese spoiled Sean Kanervisto’s shutout bid with a powerplay marker with eight seconds remaining in the second period.
Kanervisto finished with 35 saves. Curt Doyle made 46 saves for the Coyotes as the Knights fired 51 shots on goal.
The Knights host the Summerland Steam (5-4-0-0) in a home-and-home series this weekend. The two teams meet Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, and play the rematch Saturday in Summerland.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.