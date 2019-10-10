The North Okanagan Knights stymied the winless Osoyoos Coyotes 5-1 in KIJHL mid-week action Wednesday in the South Okanagan. (Black Press - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights silence winless Coyotes

Knights roar out of the South Okanagan with 5-1 KIJHL victory Wednesday

Two first-period goals from Cameron McKenzie helped the North Okanagan Knights roll to a 5-1 Kootenay International Junior B League victory over the winless Osoyoos Coyotes on Wednesday in the South Okanagan.

The Knights improved to 7-2-0-1 for 15 points and first place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, three points ahead of the idle Kelowna Chiefs, the league’s only unbeaten team (6-0-0-0).

Kelowna has four games in hand on the Knights. The Coyotes fall to 0-9-0-0.

Bryan Brew made it 3-0 North Okanagan with his first goal of the year in the second period, and Kevin-Thomas Walters and Tyler Cheetham added third-period goals, Cheetham’s coming with the man advantage.

READ MORE: Nitehawks subdue North Okanagan Knights

Seth Kriese spoiled Sean Kanervisto’s shutout bid with a powerplay marker with eight seconds remaining in the second period.

Kanervisto finished with 35 saves. Curt Doyle made 46 saves for the Coyotes as the Knights fired 51 shots on goal.

The Knights host the Summerland Steam (5-4-0-0) in a home-and-home series this weekend. The two teams meet Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, and play the rematch Saturday in Summerland.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season
Next story
Vernon Vipers offence goes cold

Just Posted

Celebrating our carriers

Canadian Carrier Appreciation Day is a chance to say thanks to those who make the news possible

North Okanagan Knights silence winless Coyotes

Knights roar out of the South Okanagan with 5-1 KIJHL victory Wednesday

Vernon Vipers offence goes cold

Snakes shutout for third straight BCHL game, 2-0 Wednesday in Chilliwack

Armstrong resident and World War II veteran nears 100th birthday

Paul Koop turns 100 in December and is wishing for young generations to value Canada the way he does

Smoke detectors can add time to your life in fires: Vernon deputy fire chief

If your smoke detector is 10 years old, it’s time for a new one

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

COLUMN: Wartime ideology now used to express disgust

Accusations of fascism and Naziism used to target Canadian political candidates

Believe the facts about climate change: Vernon reader

Skip the political banter and focus on what science has to say

Morning Start: who’s the smartest of the band?

Your morning start for Thursday, October 10, 2019

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Most Read