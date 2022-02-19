North Okanagan Knights snap 15-game losing skid, beat Chase in shootout

The North Okanagan Knights defeated the Chase Heat 3-2 in a shootout Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Rick Koch file photo)

Goaltender Jake Dubinsky was outstanding on the night, stopping 43 of 45 shots

The North Okanagan Knights snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win over the Chase Heat in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday night.

Knights goaltender Jake Dubinsky was stellar on the night, stopping 43 of the 45 shots he faced.

The Knights’ offence got to work in a hurry as Devin Jameson fired home his 11th goal of the season just nine seconds into the contest.

Heat forward Brayden Haskell scored just past the 15 minute mark of the first period to knot the score at 1-1.

After an uneventful second period, Brayden Baustad restored the Knights’ lead with an unassisted tally with just five minutes left in regulation.

The lead would be short-lived, however, as Haskell scored his second of the night just over a minute later to send the game to overtime.

Chase out-shot the Knights 11-1 in overtime, but Dubinsky managed to will his team to the shootout.

It was Adam Mueller who scored the deciding goal in the shootout, with Dubinsky stopping all three shots he faced. Dubinsky was named the game’s first star.

It was the Knights’ first win since a 3-1 victory against 100 Mile House on Jan 7. The Knights are outside of the playoff pitcure, sitting in last place in the Bill Ohlhausen division. The Chase Heat have clinched a playoff spot and sit in third place in the Doug Birks division.

The Knights play their final game of the regular season against the Summerland Steam on home ice at the Nor-Val Centre Sunday, Feb. 20. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

