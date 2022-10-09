North Okanagan Knights survive Storm

KIJHL - Knights win third straight, 4-2 at home, over the Kamloops Storm Saturday, Oct. 8

North Okanagan Knights’ captain Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters (left) celebrates his go-ahead, and game-winning, goal less than 30 seconds into the third period Saturday, Oct. 8, as the Knights doubled the visiting Kamloops Storm 4-2 in KIJHL action at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel Photo)

Two third-period goals from the captain and solid goaltending from the rookie lifted the North Okanagan Knights to a third-straight Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win.

Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters scored 24 seconds after the second-period ice clean to snap a 2-2 tie, then added his fifth goal of the season into an empty net with 36 seconds left in the game as the Knights doubled the visiting Kamloops Storm 4-2 at the Nor- Val Sports Centre in Armstrong Saturday, Oct. 8.

Goalie Austin Seibel of Coldstream, making his third consecutive start for North Okanagan, finished with 43 saves to earn Player of the Game honours for the Knights.

Ryan Larsen opened the scoring on a Kamloops powerplay at 1:25 of the opening frame, but goals from Ethan O’Rourke (1st), at 12:50, and Connor Sankey (3rd) 22 seconds later at 13:12, gave the Knights a 2-1 edge after 20 minutes.

Austin Barrett had the only goal of the middle frame for the Storm (2-3).

Kamloops received a 23-save performance from goalie Cody Creasy.

The Knights (3-2) return to action Friday, Oct. 14, when they visit the Chase Heat in the front end of a weekend home-and-home series. The two teams meet Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:15 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights score in final minute to slip past Kelowna Chiefs 2-1

READ MORE: Armstrong serves up Thanksgiving demolition derby



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KamloopsKIJHLNorth Okanagan Regional District