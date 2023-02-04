North Okanagan Knights sweep 3-game set versus Kelowna Chiefs

The North Okanagan Knights beat the Kelowna Chiefs 4-1 at home at the Nor-Val Centre Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Tanya Seibel photo)

The North Okanagan Knights completed a three-game sweep of the Kelowna Chiefs with a 4-1 win at home Friday night, Feb. 3.

The win wraps up an oddity in the regular season schedule where the Knights and Chiefs faced each other three times in a row. The Knights won the first meeting 7-1 and the second one 5-4.

On Friday, the Knights started off the scoring on the powerplay with a goal by Matthew Johnston, his 18th of the season, fed by Fraser O’Brien and Devin Jameson.

At 5:32 of the second period, the Knights bolstered their lead with Collin Kozijn’s third goal of the season, assisted by Carson Devine and O’Brien.

The Chiefs got on the board early in the third with a goal off the stick of Jaxson Rebman, his third of the season, assisted by Parker MacDonald, to cut the Knights’ lead in half.

Midway through the third, Johnston scored his second goal of the game on the powerplay, with helpers from O’Brien and Jameson, extending North Okanagan’s advantage to 3-1.

Richard Burden put the game out of reach in the final minute with a shorthanded empty-netter.

Knights goalie Austin Seibel played well to earn the win, stopping 41 of 42 shots he faced.

O’Brien had three assists and was named the game’s second star behind Chiefs defenceman Mattias Reha.

The Knights, who have clinched a playoff spot, sit third in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Bill Ohlhausen division with a 20-16-3-2 record and 45 points in 41 games played. The Chiefs are in the basement of the league with just 14 points in 42 games.

The next game for the Knights is a date with the Summerland Steam on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena, but not before the Chiefs take on the Steam tonight (Feb. 4), also at 7:30 p.m.

