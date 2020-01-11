Kamloops Storm forward Therann Kincross snaps home a first-period powerplay goal as the North Okanagan Knights lose 4-1 at home Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo: Katherine Peters)

North Okanagan Knights swept away by Storm 4-1

Knights drop their first of a two-game weekend home stand Friday night

A cold snap is set to freeze the Okanagan later this weekend, but the Storm hit Armstrong’s Nor-Val Arena early.

The North Okanagan Knights fell 4-1 to the Kamloops Storm on Friday night – a cold start to a two-game home stand.

The game was a physical affair with 11 minor penalties handed out. Neither team was able to make headway on the powerplay, with the Knights’ extra-man unit going 1 for 6 and the Storm’s going 1 for 5.

Even-strength scoring was the difference, and Kamloops forward Lincoln Connor got things started five minutes into the game. The Storm then doubled their lead a few minutes later as Therann Kincross found himself in the slot and beat Knights goaltender Sean Kanervisto for an early 2-0 lead.

The Knights powerplay answered in the second period as Jacob Boden scored his third of the season, assisted by Lee Christensen and Kyle Bax.

The 2-1 score remained for about 20 minutes of play. The Knights were pushing for the equalizer with 12 shots in the third period, but it was Adam Ferreira who scored midway through the frame to give the Storm some breathing room.

Ferreira would later assist on an empty net goal scored by Yewta Plamondon, punctuating a third straight win for the Storm.

The Knights are at home again on Saturday as they face off against the Chase Heat at 7:30 p.m.

