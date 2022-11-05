North Okanagan Knights’ third period comeback falls short

The Knights were defeated by the Columbia Valley Rockies 7-4 Friday night

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Columbia Valley Rockies at home Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Tanya Seibel)

The North Okanagan Knights almost mounted a stunning third-period comeback at home Friday night, but ultimately fell to the Columbia Valley Rockies 7-4.

The Rockies peppered Knights goalie Austin Seibel with 48 shots, outshooting the Knights by 18 shots.

The first two periods were all Rockies, who didn’t take long to get the scoring started. Keenan Ingram scored his ninth of the year just 40 seconds after the first puck drop. Goals from Kayde Kinaschuk and Lucas De La Salle came laterin the first period.

Late in the second period, Reed Sparrow potted his fourth of the season to extend the Rockies’ lead to 4-0 after two.

The Knights finally came alive in the third period. Tag Bryson scored two goals just minutes apart to cut the Knights’ deficit in half. Then, around the nine minute mark, Matthew Johnston scored an unassisted goal, his fourth of the year. At the 11 minute mark, Jake Watson scored a goal assisted by Richard Burden and Collin Kozijn to tie the game at 4-4.

The third period comeback wasn’t meant to be, however. With less than five minutes to go in the period, the Rockies scored two goals just 20 seconds apart, from Anthony Domina and Joshua David.

Kayde Kinaschuk scored with two and a half minutes left in regulation to seal the game.

The Knights are now on a three-game losing streak after losses to Fernie and Princeton. The team sits fourth in the Bill Ohlhausen Division with 11 points in 13 games played.

The Knights are back in action tonight, Nov. 5, for a home game against the Summerland Steam. Puck drops at 7:15 at the Nor-Val Centre.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors take care of Vernon Vipers in back-and-forth game

READ MORE: Summerland Junior B hockey team has first female coach in league

Brendan Shykora

hockeyKIJHL