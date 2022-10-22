North Okanagan Knights top 100 Mile House Wranglers 6-3

Cash Anderson had two goals and an assist in the win

The North Okanagan Knights surged past the 100 Mile House Wranglers by a score of 6 -3 Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Tanya Seibel photo)

The North Okanagan Knights triumphed over the 100 Mile House Wranglers at the Nor-Val Centre Friday, Oct. 21.

The Knights’ offence clicked and the penalty kill was perfect as the team won 6-3 on home ice in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action.

Knights forward Cash Anderson scored the only goal of the first period just past the five-minute mark, assisted by Adam Bourgeois.

Bourgeois scored a goal of his own early in the middle frame, his second of the season, assisted by Brodie Pearson and Anderson.

The Wranglers cut into the Knights’ lead on the powerplay with a goal from Kayden Stark, with assists from Boston Pierce and Nathan Bohmer.

Not long after, the Knights scored two goals in 14 seconds, the first from Anderson and the second from Tyler Burke, to give the Knights a 4-1 lead heading into the third.

Wranglers forward Nathan Bohmer scored two goals in the third. Sandwiched between Bohmer’s goals was an unassisted tally from Knights defenceman Landen Janz, his first of the season.

A late empty net goal from Adam Zimmerman would seal the deal for the Knights, who are now back at .500 with a 5-5-0-0-0 record and sit fourth in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, one point behind the Osoyoos Coyotes and the Summerland Stream.

The Knights now have a week off. Their next game is against the Princeton Posse at home on Friday, Oct. 28, with a 7:15 p.m. puck drop. The Posse are 12-1-1-0 against the Knights over the past five seasons.

Brendan Shykora

hockeyKIJHL