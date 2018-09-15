North Okanagan Knights weather Storm

North Okanagan blanks Kamloops 3-0 in KIJHL home opener in Armstrong

The home fans went away happy in Armstrong Friday.

The North Okanagan Knights won their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League home opener, blanking the Kamloops Storm 3-0 before 175 fans at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Austin Madge, a Lake Country product, picked up the shutout in his third straight start for the Knights, who are 2-1 on the season.

After a scoreless first period, Jett Saharchuk popped the eventual game-winner for North Okanagan at 8:57 of the second period.

Game star Alec McLeod scored his first of two goals exactly two minutes later to make it 2-0 home team going into the third period.

McLeod scored into an empty net with 20 seconds remaining to cap off the victory.

The Storm are 0-3.

North Okanagan has the rest of the weekend off and will play the Kelowna Chiefs in a home-and-home next weekend. The two teams play at the Rutland Arena Friday before heading to the Nor-Val Sports Centre Saturday evening for the return match.

