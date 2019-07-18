North Okanagan Legends dominate Burnaby lacrosse event

Novice team goes 7-0, outscoring opponents 61-7, at Jack Crosby All-Star Tournament

North Okanagan Legends had a legendary weekend to wrap up their minor lacrosse season.

The organization combined the top players from its two Novice Division teams to form a select squad that would compete at the Jack Crosby All-Star Tournament earlier in July in Burnaby.

The Legends won all seven games to capture the gold medal, scoring 61 goals in the seven games and allowing only seven against, an average of one per game.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Novice Legends roll to zone lacrosse title

Boston Ciccone of the Legends was named tournament MVP. He also collected a Game MVP award along with teammates Wyatt Stowards, Mathis Paull, Connor Johnson, Taylor Gibons, Wade Lightfoot and goalie Shaymus Waterstreet.

The players sent thanks to the coaches and parents for a great weekend, and were recognized at the Vernon Tigers’ Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League semifinal match against the South Okanagan Flames.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan FC one win away from playoff berth
Next story
Ron Francis is general manager of Seattle NHL expansion club

Just Posted

Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party held outdoors at Mackie House

Vernon property altercation results in pair of arrests

RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

Splash of Red returns

The 8th annual Splash of Red fundraiser takes place Thursday, August 15 at the Caetani House in Vernon

Vernon society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

Okanagan Quality Life Society has been providing Okanagan Lake boat rides for nearly 30 years

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meets with religious leaders

Discussion included effect of attestation requirement and other legislation on faith communities

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Canadian Forces Snowbirds make pit stop in Penticton

Two Kelowna men make citizen’s arrest

RCMP warn people of risks involved with taking matters into own hands

Truck flips on Okanagan highway

Driver says he lost control of the truck while taking a turn

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Kelowna trainer skips weights, swings mace

Viala the Viking uses ancient techniques in his personal-training business

UBCO and Okanagan College team up for green construction centre

UBCO and Okanagan College will create a Green Construction Research and Training Centre

Most Read