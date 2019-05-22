North Okanagan Legends forward Kole McAstocker fires a shot on goal against Delta during a bantam lacrosse tournament in New Westminster. (Jay Shaw - photo)

North Okanagan Legends mine New West gold

Bantam lacrosse team beats Nanaimo 10-8 in final of minor tournament on Coast

Sweet revenge.

After a round robin loss to Nanaimo, the North Okanagan Everton Ridge Bantam Legends scored four unanswered third-period goals to beat their Island rivals 10-8 in the final of a minor lacrosse tournament at legendary Queens Park Arena in New Westminster, home of the Western Lacrosse Association’s New Westminster Salmonbellies.

“The final was a roller coaster ride of leads and deficits with the Legends sealing gold in the third period with four unanswered goals. This after giving up the lead as Nanaimo scored unanswered goals in the second period,” said Legends spokesperson Jay Shaw. “What a ride. The team really came together and rallied for the gold-medal win.”

Cole Gartner scored four goals in the final for the Legends, Ethan Lucin led the team with five points – two goals and three assists. Game MVP Lucas Aeichele scored three times and Bryce Gullickson had the other goal.

READ ALSO: North Okanagan Novice Legends crush Kelowna

North Okanagan opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Delta behind goals from Aeichele and Lucin. Gartner had an assist while goalie Jace Collard, who played every game, was named game MVP.

The Legends defeated Cowichan Valley 6-2 behind 3+1 from game MVP Lucin. Jakob Friesen had 1+1 and single goals went to Korban Danby and Heatly Jeffers. Alecia Hughes and Gartner had assists.

Then came the loss to Nanaimo, who scored a 5-4 win with Gartner earning MVP for his three-goal effort. Friesen had the other goal and Jeffers picked up an assist.

The Legends advanced to the final with a 5-4 win over Surrey as game MVP Jeffers scored three times, Lucin had 1+2 and Gartner had the other marker. Friesen added an assist.

“The entire team came together really well during this tournament; it was great to see,” said Shaw. “Every single player had their own shining moments to contribute to the success of the weekend. It was great to see, and what this team really needed.”

Other members of the Legends include Eden Fox, Kole McAstocker, Samantha Shaw, Tristan Bernard, Alyssa Patterson and Chloe Scabar.


The North Okanagan Everton Ridge Bantam Legends beat Nanaimo 10-8 to win gold at a minor lacrosse tournament at Queens Park Arena in New Westminster. (Jay Shaw - photo)

