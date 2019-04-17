North Okanagan Legends romp past Kelowna

Minor Lacrosse: Novice team pours on the offence; Bantam Bs end up a goal short

North Okanagan Legends minor lacrosse squads have started their new seasons. (Kevin Fisk photo)

North Okanagan Storage For Your Life Legends unleashed an offensive barrage at the visiting Kelowna Kodiaks in Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Novice Division play.

Shaymus Waterstreet recorded the shutout as his teammates piled on the offensive support in a 19-0 win at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

READ ALSO: Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse left without permanent home

Wyatt Stowards led the rout with five goals, Boston Ciccone scored four, Connor Johnson added three and Daniel Cowden scored twice for the Legends. Single goals went to Taylor Gibson, Brennen Hart, Jesse Johnson, Wade Lightfoot and Nash Renfrew.

BANTAM B

North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Legends nearly battled back from a deficit before falling 5-4 to the Kelowna Kodiaks.

Cole Gartner scored twice for the Legends while singles went to Lucas Aeichele and Jakob Friesen in front of Jace Collard in the North Okanagan goal.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.