North Okanagan Legends win on, off lacrosse floor

Bantam B squad beats Salmon Arm and is awarded victory after Penticton forfeited two points

North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Bantam B Legends minor lacrosse team tuned up for a weekend tournament in New Westminster by winning a game on the floor, and winning one off the floor.

The legends beat Shuswap 6-5 with Jacob Friesen and Heatly Jeffers led the offence with three goals and one assist each while Ethan Lucin picked up an assist to support winning goalie Jace Collard.

Penticton Heat burned the Legends 9-4 but were informed 24 hours later that, due to irregularities, Penticton forfeited the game.

Lucin scored twice while Cole Gartner pocketed 1+1 and Lucas Aeichele added one helper.

The Kelowna Kodiaks defeated the Legends 6-2 with Gartner getting 1+1 and Jeffers sniped the other goal.

