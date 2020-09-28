North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Association president and coach Casey Sherriff directs kids during the organization’s Skills and Drills camp, running for all age groups Wednesdays until Oct. 7 at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at Okanagan College. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse hosting skills camp

With social distancing rules in effect, camp runs Wednesdays through to Oct. 7 for all age groups

There’s no season yet but North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Association is still getting its players some action.

The organization is holding a Skills and Drills camp for another three weeks on Wednesdays from 4:30 p;.m. to 9:15 p.m. for all of its age groups at Greater Vernon Athletic Park at Okanagan College.

“The camp is for all players from Initiation to Midget,” said NOMLA president Casey Sherriff, instructing players along with coaches Travis Mann and Trevor McEachnie. “Our numbers are good so far.”

There’s still room for kids in all age groups for the camp and if a field lacrosse season is a go for the fall months. In a regular year, field lacrosse play would be underway with games being played against Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Salmon Arm.

Simply go to the organization’s website – www.nomla.ca – for all necessary information and to register for the camp.

As of now, said Sherriff, only the camp is going ahead.

“Once we learn more of what we can and can’t do, we can hopefully go ahead with a field season,” he said.

No experience is necessary and newcomers in all age groups are welcome to the organization.

“We have great coaches in this association with lots of knowledge,” said Sherriff, who added social distancing rules are in effect for the Skills and Drills camp.

“Water bottles are spread out and we’re staying on top of the rules,” he said. “It’s good for the kids to get outside and play, to run around and hang out with their friends.”

A helmet, stick, gloves, athletic supporter and proper footwear are required for the camp.

