North Okanagan minor lacrosse seeks board members

Sports organization will hold its annual general meeting in Vernon Nov. 24

North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Association invites all interested members to its annual general meeting (AGM) set for Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The location tentatively booked for the meeting is the Best Western Pacific Inn (4790-34th Street) at 6:30 p.m., pending provincial health orders and facility rules.

Check out nomla.ca or on Facebook for any updates.

“We are in immediate need of new executive board members in all positions,” said president Travis Mann.

For any information regarding open positions, duties or questions regarding the AGM, please contact Mann at nomla.president@gmail.com.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLocal Sports