North Okanagan minor lacrosse starting season

Players born in 2003 to 2013 welcome to sign up; no experience necessary; officials needed

Canada’s national summer sport will soon take over North Okanagan arenas.

Lacrosse is gearing up for the 2019 year, and North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse is still welcoming old and new players.

“We’re trying to get a push to get everyone signed up and ready to go,” said new president Casey Sherriff, an assistant coach with the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League champion Vernon Tigers, who takes over the reins of the organization from Kari Gares.

Kids born from 2003 to 2013, boys and girls, are welcome to sign up. No experience is necessary. Information on registration, and the ability to sign up, can be found on the organization’s website, www.nomla.ca.

“We have great coaches in all divisions,” said Sherriff. “All of our coaches have played or been part of the game for a long time. They have lots of experience, for sure.”

Player evaluations start this week.

North Okanagan teams play home games, and have practices, at arenas in Vernon and Armstrong. They will face teams from throughout the Okanagan and Thompson region in a schedule that runs April to June. Provincial championship tournaments are held in July.

“We try to make things as convenient for each age group as possible,” said Sherriff. “We know baseball happens at the same time, and spring hockey, but we try to make things as easy on the parents as we can.’

Not only is the association looking for players, but officials are also needed.

NOMLA will host a Level 1 and 2 ref clinic on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vernon campus of Okanagan College. If you’re interested in becoming an official, please e-mail nomla.info@gmail.com.

Information can be found on the website or on the association’s Facebook page, North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Association.



