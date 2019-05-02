North Okanagan Novice Legends crush Kelowna

North Okanagan Storage For Your Life Legends unloaded the offence in Kelowna, cruising to a 10-2 Thompson Okanagan Minor Lacrosse League Novice Division win over the Kelowna Kodiaks at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Connor Johnson led the offence with four goals and one assist. Boston Ciccone added 3+1 while Wyatt Stowards chipped in a pair and Wade Lightfoot got one in support of winning goalie Shaymus Waterstreet.

PEEWEE A

North Okanagan Fairfield Marriott Legends went 1-3 on a four-game weekend.

The Legends opened the weekend with their only road game, a 5-4 loss to the Kodiaks in Kelowna. The home team scored four goals in the first and held off North Okanagan who pulled to within a goal in the middle frame.

Waylon Stowards, Kohl Hendrickson, Alex Hart and Kobe Maltman scored for North Okanagan with Kian Yargeau picking up an assist, and Taylor Robins-Swansons took the loss in goal.

In the rematch the next day at Nor-Val, the Kodiaks peppered Legends goalie Arel Ciccone with 33 shots and won 9-0.

North Okanagan regrouped on Sunday, and edged the visiting Penticton Heat 7-6 with Yargeau and David Calder scoring twice, singles going to Grifin Mill, Kohen Pounder and Blake Bell, and Asher Kuiken netting an assist to support Robins-Swansons.

The Kamloops Rattlers scored an 11-2 win over North Okanagan. Yurik Burton and Maltman scored the goals, Yargeau got an assist and Ciccone made 21 saves.

BANTAM A2

The North Okanagan Tim Hortons Legends played their first home game at Nor-Val, hosting the Kelowna Kodiaks.

After giving up five goals in the first period to put themselves in a tough situation, the team battled back in the third period with four goals but it wasn’t quite enough as they fell short by a 7-5 score. The team is now 0-2-1 to start the season but the coaching staff remains positive that the team will turn things around.

“We’re starting to get things going…the boys are working hard,” said head coach Ryan Williamson.

The Legends were led by a strong performance in net by Tyler Martin, who also got on the score sheet by adding an assist on the first goal of the game by Colten Colmorgen, who had two goals and one assist. First-year players Aidan Wattie and Heatly Jeffers each had a goal. Tegan Evans added the fifth goal.

The coaching staff, players, and parents would like to thank Tim Hortons for their sponsorship.

BANTAM B

North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Legends had an afternoon to forget in Kamloops.

The host Rattlers rolled to a 16-3 romp over the Legends.

Ethan Lucin scored twice for North Okanagan while the other goal was scored by Jakob Friesen. Korbin Danby, Cole Gartner and Chloe Scabar recorded assists.