North Okanagan Novice Legends roll to zone lacrosse title

Team caps off undefeated season with eighth shutout victory

Undefeated regular season, undefeated in playoffs.

The North Okanagan Storage For Your Life Novice Legends lacrosse team capped off a remarkable season with an emphatic 12-0 win over the Kelowna 1 Kodiaks in the Thompson Okanagan Zone final.

Shaymus Waterstreet posted his eighth shutout of the season and got offensive support from Connor Johnson, who had five goals and two assists in the final.

Wade Lightfoot had 2+1, Jesse Johnson and Wyatt Stowards added two goals each while Taylor Gibson rounded out the scoring.

The Legends scored 170 goals in the season and playoffs and only allowed 24 against.

BANTAM

North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Legends closed out their season at the zone finals in Kamloops with a 7-2 win over the Kelowna Kodiaks.

The Legends finished third with a 1-2 record. Both losses were one-goal decisions to the top two teams, Penticton and Shuswap.

Heatly Jeffers had two goals and two assists againt Kelowna to pace the North Okanagan attack. Ethan Lucin scored twice while singles went to Chloe Scabar (1A), Jakob Friesen and Cole Gartner. Kole McAstocker, Edan Fox and goalie Jace Collard picked up assists.

“It was an excellent team game to close out the Legends’ season,” said team spokesperson Jay Shaw. “The Legends were a well-oiled machine, finishing their season with a strong victory against Kelowna.”

The Legends opened the zone finals with a 7-6 loss to Shuswap. Lucin led North Okanagan with 2+1, Jeffers had a goal and Gartner, Friesen and Lucas Aeichele all had 1+1. Alternate goalie Carter Krell, called up from the Kamloops team, and Chayton Tardiff from North Okanagan Peewee Legends, helped fill in for regular netminder Collard in this opening game.

North Okanagan then took the eventual zone champion Penticton Heat to overtime before falling 5-4.

Sam Shaw scored her first-ever goal for the Legends, and liked it so much she added a second goal 10 minutes later to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime. Gartner and Jeffers had the other goals while Lucin and Korban Danby picked up assists in support of Collard.


Most Read