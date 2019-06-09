North Okanagan Novice Legends use overtime to win tourney gold

Minor lacrosse team scores twice in the extra session to win final game

After an undefeated round robin and semi final victory, the North Okanagan Novice 1 Legends faced off against the RockyView Rage of Calgary in the final of a minor lacrosse tournament in Kelowna.

The Legends would score twice in the extra period to score an 11-9 decision and capture the tournament’s gold medal.

Players thanked their coaches and parents following the win.

BANTAM DIVISION

Since returning with gold from a tournament in New Westminster, the North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Legends have continued rolling.

The Legends have won three of four, the last victory an 8-6 decision over the Kamloops Rattlers at Kal Tire Place.

READ ALSO: North Okanagan Legends mine New West gold

Ethan Lucin scored four times and added an assist for North OK, Heatly Jeffers scored three times and Jakob Friesen rounded out the scoring to support netminder Jace Collard. Lucas Aeichele added an assist.

The week before, the Legends won two of three league games. Everton Ridge Homes edged Nicola Valley 7-6 behind Cole Gartner’s four-point night (2+2). Lucin scored twice while Jeffers (1+1), Friesen and Alecia Hughes, with her first-ever goal, added singles.

Lucin scored two more goals in a 5-2 win over the Kelowna Kodias while Chloe Scabar, Friesen and Jeffers added singles. Samantha Shaw and Kole McAstocker picked up assists.

The only blemish was a 10-7 loss to Shuswap. Lucin had three goals, Gartner 2+2, Jeffers 1+1 and Friesen had the other North Okanagan goal.


