North Okanagan officer takes aim at World Police and Fire Games

Const. Tibor Baldauf will take part in a pair of five-kilometre running events in Winnipeg

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer Const. Tibor Baldauf is representing the detachment at the World Police and Fire Games, on now until Aug. 6 in Winnipeg. (Facebook photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is cheering on one of its own.

Const. Tibor Baldauf will compete at the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, joining athletes from around the world. The Games opened July 28 and run until Sunday, Aug. 6.

Baldauf will take part in the five-kilometre cross-country run on Thursday, Aug. 3, and the 5,000-metre track event Saturday, Aug. 5.

Held biennially, the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) is an Olympic-style competition with more than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from more than 50 countries across the world.

These athletes compete in more than 60 unique sports. Founded and hosted several times in the United States, past host countries include, Australia, Canada, China, Northern Ireland, Spain, and Sweden.

As a celebration of firefighters and law enforcement world–wide, the size and scope of the World Police and Fire Games continues to grow.

Attendance in the Games increases as have the number of Nations involved throughout its history.

The 2011 WPFG in New York holds the current attendance record with more than 16,000 athletes competing in 67 sports from near 70 countries.

More than 10,000 competitors competed in the Chengdu, China Games in 2019. With family and traveling companions, overall attendance topped 25,000.

According to the Games’ website, the 2023 World Police and Fire Games will be the largest sporting event ever hosted in Manitoba.

Local SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon