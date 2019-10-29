North Okanagan pair among Canada’s rising rodeo stars

Taya Hamming of Falkland and Vernon’s Jaret Cooper compete Saturday at Canadian Finals Rodeo

Two North Okanagan athletes get to showcase their talent at one of Canada’s biggest rodeo events.

Taya Hamming of Falkland and Jaret Cooper of Vernon are among 46 contestants that will compete in the second annual MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo Saturday afternoon in Red Deer at the Westerner Park Centrium.

The 46th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo kicks off Tuesday night.

READ MORE: North Okanagan rodeo kids make continental impressions

Hamming is among a field of eight in Ladies Barrel Racing that also includes Aspel Wollen of Baldonnel, near Fort St. John; Bailey Van metre of Paradise Hill, Sask., Kalli-Rae Beebe of Islay, Alta., Brooke Lang of Cadillac, Sask., Jacey Boyes of Hartney, Man., and Reata Schlosser of Nanton, Alta.

Cooper is among a group of six in steer wrestling that includes fellow B.C. cowboys Wyatt Reid of Savona, Cole Harris of Courtenay and Zane Jones of Dawson Creek and Garrett Cullum of Three Hills, Alta., and Dayln Panchuk of Saskatoon.

The junior competitors were selected based on Canadian high school rodeo standings, which includes each provincial champion who will represent their home province in the national arena.

Cooper recently placed third in novice saddle bronc at the Canadian Junior Roughstock Finals in Grande Prairie. He will be representing Canada at the World Finals in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 5-14.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Falkland’s Taya Hamming will compete in barrel racing at the Canadian Finals Rodeo’s Rising Stars competition Saturday in Red Deer. (Bernie Hudyma - photo)

