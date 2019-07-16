North Okanagan pair back in pack at B.C. Men’s Golf finals

Only two of six survived 36-hole cut at 117th annual B.C. Men’s Amateur in Pemberton

Vernon’s Jaden Steinke was among a handful of North Okanagan golfers who missed the cut at the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championships in Pemberton. (Black Press - file photo)

Two North Okanagan golfers finished well back at the 117th annual B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Pemberton.

Jarret McNeal of the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club, and Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald of the Vernon Golf and Country Club, were the only two of six North Okanagan golfers to make the 36-hole cut. McNeal finished tied for 71st at 31-over with rounds of 75-76-81-81 for a 313 total. McDonald was 73rd at 315, following rounds of 72-76-90-77.

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge shot rounds of 78-77 for a 155 total, missing the cut by three shots. Jaden Steinke of the Vernon Club went 80-81 to finish at 161. Coldstream’s Brandon Chai, who golfs out of the Okanagan Course in Kelowna, shot rounds of 80-84 for a 164 tgotal. Jeff Kober of Vernon had a tw0-round total of 181 after rounds of 94-87.

The event was won by Jackson Rothwell of Victoria, who finished at 10-under, one shot better than Isaac DH Lee of Pitt Meadows. Kelowna junior Cooper Humphries finished tied for third at -4. Humphries won the Okanagan Zone 2 Junior Tour championship and Order of Merit this season.

Former Hillview Golf Course pro Lance Lundy of the host Big Sky Club in Pemberton was tied for 15th place at +3.

* Lundy is among the field competing at the B.C. Senior and Super Senior Men’s Championships Tuesday to Thursday, July 23-25, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Senior men are 55+ and the Super Seniors are 65+.

Competing from the host club will be Brian Carpenter, Randy Gott, Steve King, Mark Longworth and Brian Wadsworth. Representing Predator Ridge will be Paul Andrews, Brent Barker, Frank McKenzie, Al Sheasby and Kelly Steuart. And taking part from the Spallumcheen Golf Club will be Jim Ryan and Randy Strang.

* Armstrong’s Emily Bardock missed the cut at the B.C. Women’s Amateur Championship in Nanaimo.

Bardock, golfing out of the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club, shot rounds of 87-88 for a two-day total of 175.

Angel Lin of Surrey won the tournament at 1-over.



