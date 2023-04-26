North Okanagan players advance junior hockey careers

Armstrong’s Devin Jameson has committed to the Portage Terriers of the Manitobal Junior A Hockey League for 2023-24. (KIJHL photo) Vernon defenceman Riley Cormier will leave the KIJHL’s Columbia Valley Rockies for the Saskatchewan Junior A League’s Melfort Mustangs in 2023-24. (KIJHL photo)
Two North Okanagan hockey players will make the move from the Kootenay International Junior B League to the Junior A ranks in the Prairies.
North Okanagan Knights forward Devin Jameson of Armstrong has signed with the Portage Terriers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League for next season, and Vernon defenceman Riley Cormier leaves the Columbia Valley Rockies for the Melfort Mustangs of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.
Jameson, 19, completed his third full season with the Knights in which he had 45 points in 40 games. He first debuted with the Knights in the 2019-20 season, playing one game. In 84 career KIJHL regular season games Jameson had 22 goals and 58 assists for 80 points to go along with 136 penalty minutes.
“The Knights and the KIJHL have helped prepare me to make the next step in my career,” said Jameson. “Playing for my hometown since I was 16 has helped me mature on- and off-the-ice and I have really enjoyed representing Armstrong and the Knights.”
In his first season in the KIJHL, the 17-year-old Cormier had 17 points in 39 games. In six KIJHL playoff games, he earned one assist. The 6-1, 180-pound Cormier joined the Rockies from the Thompson Blazers U18AAA program.
“Playing in Columbia Valley was very good for my development,” said Cormier. “I felt like I matured as a player and learned a lot playing for Emery Olauson.”
