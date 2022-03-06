North Okanagan-Shuswap athletes back in action in Beijing

Lumby’s Logan Leach follows his guide, Julien Petit, down an alpine track. The pair on back on the slopes of Beijing, China Sunday in their secon event of the 2022 Paralympic Games. Leach and Petit were seventh in their Games debut. (Contributed)

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada continue to rock in wheelchair curling the Beijing Paralympics.

Forrest, playing third, helped Canada improve to 3-0 with a convincing 10-3 win over previously unbeaten Latvia Saturday, March 6.

Canada played twice Sunday/Monday (Pacific time). Forrest and company will play the U.S. (1-2) at 5:35 p.m. Pacific Sunday, March 6, and Sweden (2-0) at 3:35 a.m. Monday, March 7.

• Lumby’s Logan Leach and his guide, Julien Petit, return to the Para Alpine slopes in Beijing on Sunday. Leach and Petit will compete in the in the visually impaired super combined, which gets underway at 9:45 p.m. Pacific.

Leach was seventh in his Paralympics debut in the men’s Super-G Vision Impaired event.

The 19-year-old is Canada’s youngest Paralympian.

• Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie joins fellow Canadians Brittany Hudak and Emily Young in the women’s standing 15-kilometre cross-country ski race, which begins at 8:15 p.m. Pacific Sunday. She was 15th in Friday’s Para Biathlon women’s sprint standing race.

Wilkie, 21, was the youngest Canadian four years ago in PyeyongChang, South Korea, where she won a medal of each colour in her Games’ debut.

