The Great Virtual Salmon Run, a fundraiser for the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre, encourages participants to travel the 640-kilometre-distance of the salmon migration route from the mouth of the Fraser River to the lower Shuswap River.

North Okanagan-Shuswap society’s ‘virtual race like no other’ mirrors salmon run

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre’s Great Virtual Salmon Run taking place April 15 to Oct. 31

North Okanagan-Shuswap residents are invited to take part in a “virtual race like no other” in which participants see how they’d fare as a migrating pacific salmon.

Hosted by the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society, The Great Virtual Salmon Run mirrors the distance salmon travel to spawn in the Shuswap.

Taking place between April 15 and October 31, participants are challenged to go the 640 kilometre-distance spawning salmon take from the mouth of the Fraser River, through Hell’s Gate towards the South Thompson River, and back to the spawning grounds in the Lower Shuswap River.

After registering, participants in this Kingfisher fundraiser may walk, run, swim, cycle or paddle the 640 km, adding their recorded progress to the online race platform where they can watch their progression along a virtual map of the Fraser River.

“As you advance along the route, you will reach milestones and unlock discounts from local businesses,” reads a related Kingfisher release. “Participants also have the opportunity to win exciting door prizes throughout the event.”

Race tickets, required to participate, are $50, and can be purchased at www.kingfishercentre.com.

In addition to raising awareness around salmon migration, the event is also a way to support local businesses, raise funds for salmon conservation and preservation and to get people outside and active.

The Great Virtual Salmon Run, a fundraiser for the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre, encourages participants to travel the 640-kilometre-distance of the salmon migration route from the mouth of the Fraser River to the lower Shuswap River.
