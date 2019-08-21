Vernon OKG defender Jason Roycroft (left) battles Salmon Arm GM Outlaws forward Andrew Olson for ball possession during North Okanagan Men’s Soccer League quarterfinal playoff action Wednesday at MacDonald Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan Soccer League down to final four

Semifinal play goes Wednesday; two winners meet in Gibson Cup final Saturday at MacDonald Park

The final four meet in North Okanagan Soccer League men’s semifinal action Wednesday.

Regular-season champion North Enderby Timber will take on cross-town Vernon rivals Peters Tirecraft in one semifinal at 6:30 p.m. at MacDonald Park West, while in Salmon Arm, the Hideaway Beer Badgers will host Vernon’s OKG (Okanagan Geothermal) at Blackburn Park.

The two winners will face-off Saturday at 6 p.m. in the league’ Gibson Cup final at MacDonald Park West.

In quarterfinal play last week, Peter’s Tirecraft pulled the upset, knocking off the hometown Salmon Arm Auto Quest. Peter’s finished sixth in the seven-team league with a regular-season mark of five wins, one draw and 12 defeats while Auto Quest placed third at 9-1-8.

At Mac Park, OKG (8-1-9, fourth place) scored three times in the first 20 minutes and rolled to a 7-3 win over the Salmon Arm GM Outlaws (8-1-9, fifth place).

Hideaway (14-2-2, second place) took care of the seventh-place Vernon Pine Lighting (0-1-17).

NET took the title with a 15-1-2 mark.

