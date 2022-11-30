North Okanagan teams set for B.C. volleyball finals

Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes (in white) are the hosts for the annual B.C. Senior Girls AAA Volleyball Championships starting Thursday, Dec. 1. The tournament has drawn 15 teams plus the host Coyotes to the Central Okanagan. (Morning Star - file photo) The Seaton Sonics hope to go one game further than they did in 2021 as they begin play Thursday, Dec. 1, at the B.C. AAA Senior Girls Volleyball Championships in Lake Country. The Sonics fell in the gold-medal match a year ago in Vancouver to Victoria’s Mt. Douglas Rams. (Contributed) The Okanagan champion Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream are one of 16 teams playing in the B.C. Senior Girls AA High School Volleyball Championships in Merritt Dec. 1-3. (Contributed) Vernon’s Fulton Maroons are part of the 16-teams field for the B.C. Senior Girls AA High School Volleyball finals in Merritt Dec. 1-3. (Contributed) The Vernon Christian School Royals (in white) start play Thursday at the B.C. High School Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships in Duncan, on Vancouver Island. (Contributed)

A year ago, the Seaton Sonics held a last-minute fundraiser to help them fly to the B.C. Senior Girls AAA Volleyball Championships in Vancouver. Highways were closed due to massive flooding that happened in November 2021.

Seaton reached the championship game, falling in the fifth and deciding set to Victoria’s Mt. Douglas Rams.

This year, the Sonics have a 15-20 minute jaunt south down Highway 97.

The six-straight Okanagan champions are seeded No. 2 for the 16-team provincials which begin Thursday, Dec. 1, at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country. Seaton will play three games on opening day, beginning at 10:30 a.m. against Vancouver’s Crofton House Falcons.

The Sonics will stay on Court 2 and take on the College Heights Cougars of Prince George at 11:45 a.m. and wrap up preliminary round play at 3:30 p.m. against Vancouver’s Little Flower Academy Angels. That game will be played at Lake Country’s H.S. Grenda Middle School.

The host George Elliot Coyotes will be in their own gym for their three games Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m. against the R.A. McMath Wildcats of Richmond.

The Coyotes, the Okanagan’s third seed, will take on the Duchess Park Condors of Prince George at 3:30 p.m. and close out Day 1 against the Okanagan’s second seed, the South Kamloops Titans, at 6 p.m.

The championship game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:45 p.m.

B.C. AA GIRLS

The Okanagan champion Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream will play the Notre Dame Jugglers of Vancouver in their opening game Thursday in Merritt. Game time is 12:10 p.m.

The Lakers will also play the Langley Fundamental Titans (2:30 p.m.) and the Mulgrave Titans of West Vancouver at 4:50 p.m. on opening day.

Vernon’s Fulton Maroons, who lost to Kal in the Okanagan final, open the 16-team provincials Thursday at 12:10 p.m. against the West Point Grey Academy Wolves of Vancouver. The Maroons will also face Vancouver Island’s Brentwood College of Mill Bay at 2:30 p.m., and take on the Fernie Falcons at 3:40 p.m.

The gold-medal match goes Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

B.C. BOYS A

Vernon Christian School Royals will play the Maple Ridge Christian Hornets, Brookes Westshore Gryphons of Victoria and Okanagan rivals St. Ann’s Crusaders of Kamloops in their three preliminary round games in Duncan, on Vancouver Island, Thursday.

The Royals open at 11:30 a.m. against Maple Ridge, play the Gryphons at 2 p.m. and close out opening day against St. Ann’s at 4:30 p.m.

Championship game is set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

