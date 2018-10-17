North Okanagan triathletes high on race

They got up close and personal with 200-pound turtles on an island north of Madagascar and desert pythons while also checking out King’s Canyon in the Australian Outback.

In between being tourists, Mark Wehner of Armstrong and Peter Byrnes of Vernon competed in the International Triathlon Union Grand Final at the Southport Broadwater Parklands in Gold Coast, Australia.

More than 5,000 triathletes from 46 nations in various age groups participated with Luis Vincent of France winning the Elite Men’s title in one hour, 44 minutes and 34 seconds. Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Man. was the top Canadian in 1:44:34.

“I took up triathlon in 2014 as a personal challenge,” said Wehner, 39. “I was overweight and in need of some new fitness goals. My first triathlon was the 2014 Kal Rats Sprint Triathlon at Kin Beach. I finished with a giant smile and a thirst to do better.”

Three years later and 50 pounds lighter, Wehner qualified to compete at the world championships for both sprint and standard distance triathlons. He covered the ITU sprint race in 1:15:53 in his age group, won by Great Britain’s James Wilson, in 59:50.

“I had been to Australia in 2000 just after the Sydney Olympics and was blown away by how friendly the people were and how beautiful the country was,” he said. “When I learned the world champs were in Australia, I knew I had to qualify.”

To achieve his goal, Wehner enlisted the help of local triathlon coaches Laura Metcalf and Kim Young.

“I was so motivated to qualify, I flew to the Canadian Nationals in Ottawa in May of 2017. The race was phenomenal. I exceeded my expectations and placed third in the sprint distance.”

Third place guaranteed Wehner’s place on the national team. Buoyed by his success, Wehner doubled his efforts and three months later qualified in Edmonton for the longer, standard distance triathlon.

With such great results, Wehner secured sponsorship from a local Cidery — Farmstrong Cider. Wehner’s training partner, Byrnes, was motivated by the opportunity to return to his homeland and race in front of his family.

“My parents live an hour from the Gold Coast,” said Byrnes. “They were just as excited as I was to see me race at the worlds.”

Byrnes, 51, a Highland Elementary School Grade 5 teacher in Armstrong, has been racing on and off for the past 30 years. He came to Canada in 1993 to participate in Ironman Canada in Penticton, fell in love with the country, and stayed. A founding member of the Kal RATS Triathlon Club, and a certified triathlon coach, Byrnes has competed in more than 200 triathlons.

“A few too many crashes road biking and mountain biking, and gradual wear and tear had left me nursing several injuries and I was ready to say goodbye to triathlon. With the help of Kim Young, I worked on my swim technique. But, probably the greatest improvement came from attending yoga classes with Christine Jilek at Ironheart Gym. With increased flexibility, I experienced fewer injuries and could increase my training intensity.

“Mark (Wehner) and I work for School District #83 (Wehner is in the technology department) A couple of years ago, he came along and started asking questions about triathlon. His enthusiasm and commitment drew me back to the sport. Mark’s dedication and methodical training inspired me. We are definitely the odd couple. I live for the swim and bike portions of triathlon while Mark is a powerhouse on the bike and a very capable runner.”

Brynes posted 1:14:40 in his age group at the worlds. Aussie James Critchett ruled in 1:01:53. The race in Australia was a first in many ways for both athletes.

“I hadn’t raced in salt water since 1991, said Byrnes. “Saltwater provides great buoyancy but tastes terrible and after prolonged exposure, leaves your mouth quite pickled. In Canada, we are blessed with so many freshwater lakes to swim and race in. For both of us, the ever-present fear of sharks lurked in the back of our minds. The locals jokingly told us that there weren’t any sharks because the crocs had eaten them all.”

The sprint course consisted of a 750-metre swim, 20-k bike and a 5-k run. New to age group triathlon is draft legal racing on the bike. In simple terms, this means a rider can sit in behind another cyclist or string of riders to avoid frontal wind resistance. Drafting, as it is called, was illegal in age group triathlon until 2017.

“The opportunity to draft in a race is exciting and terrifying at the same time,” said Byrnes. “To draft effectively and get the maximum aerodynamic advantage you have to sit six to 12 inches behind the rider in front’s back wheel. I was fortunate to be part of a six-person pack. Some of the packs were at least 12. When you consider that most of the bikes cost between $6,000 and $10,000, that is a very expensive crash if someone gets it wrong.”

One of the biggest concerns for Wehner was riding on the left-hand side of the road.

“The course was quite technical in places and required two U-turns,” said Wehner. “To perform a U-turn at speed, in the wrong direction with six guys right behind you requires a little practice and lots of concentration.”

In addition to racing, Byrnes and Wehner took some time to enjoy the highlights of the area. Just North of Brisbane the friends visited Steve Irwin aka The Crocodile Hunter’s, Australia Zoo.

“The zoo had one of the most comprehensive collections of poisonous snakes I have ever seen,” said Byrnes.

Wehner’s favourite experience was swimming with humpback whales. The four-hour tour took the group 4-k offshore and into 500-metre deep water.

“It was a little disconcerting when we were all given magnetic bracelets which we were assured would keep the great white and other sharks away,” laughed Byrnes. “We had eight opportunities to quietly slide into the water to observe the whales.”

Said Wehner” “On the day we swam, we were fortunate to see a mother and calf.”

In Noosa, the two men were surprised to be joined by a group of porpoises while swimming at the beach.

“I was surprised by the constant interactions with wild animals,” said Wehner. “We followed the coast north from Brisbane. The coast was an endless line of beautiful beaches with the sand so fine it squeaked when you walked on it. My memories from 2000 were incredibly accurate. The country is beautiful and Australians are some of the friendliest people in the world.”

In 2020, the ITU Age Group World Championships are coming to Edmonton.

“It is an exciting time for triathlon in Vernon at present,” said Byrnes, who cycled 1,003.9 kilometres in June, raising almost $2,100 for the Canadian Great Cycle Challenge. “There is a new influx of motivated athletes from all age categories. I wouldn’t be surprised to see six or more local triathletes wearing the maple leaf uniform in Edmonton come 2020. I know Mark and I will be there.”

