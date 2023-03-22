North Okanagan Minor Hockey Association’s U15 Derksen Associated Ready Mix Recreation Knights capped off a near perfect season by winning hte Okanagan district championship in Kamloops March 19. (Contributed)

North Okanagan U15 Knights blank foes to cap dream season

Knights capture Okanagan minor hockey district title; lose one game all season

So, here’s a summary of how dominant a season the North Okanagan Minor Hockey U15 Derksen-Associated Ready Mix Recreation Knights had.

They lost but one game and that was in a shootout.

They won tournaments at home and in Penticton.

They captured the North Okanagan Super League regular-season and playoff banners.

And then, they capped off their dream season by winning the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association District Championship in Kamloops, winning all five games – three by shutout – and allowing just four goals against.

The Knights finished off their season with two games on Sunday, March 19, and did not allow a single goal.

North Okanagan scored a goal in each period courtesy of Dexter Derksen, Taydin Charbonneau and Lynden Cox in a 3-0 win over Kelowna. Derksen and Charbonneau had one assist each while Cameron Lyons also added a helper.

In their final game of the year, the Knights blanked Merritt 5-0 with Yurik Burton recording his third shutout of the weekend. Derksen had two goals, while Cash Riemersma, Charbonneau and Cameron Lyons added singles. Cox had two assists while Kolby Berrecloth and Kaden Harris chipped in helpers.

The U15 squad opened the championships with an 8-1 romp Friday, March 17, over Kamloops. Derksen had 3+1, Charbonneau scored twice and singles went to Berrecloth, Riemersma and Hayden Sherwood. Dylan Mickey Shaemus Metcalfe, Niko Carter and Clayton Lyons added assists.

North Okanagan would play twice on Saturday, starting with a 10-0 thrashing of Vernon. Charbonneau scored four consecutive goals and added a helper to pace the Knights. Derksen had another 3+1 game, Metcalfe scored 2+2 and Cameron Lyons had 1+2. Riemersma collected a pair of assists while single helpers went to Carter and Clayton Lyons.

West Kelowna was the only team on the weekend to enjoy a lead on North Okanagan. They scored first, just 93 seconds after the opening puck drop, before the Knights scored just 14 seconds later, courtesy of Charbonneau. It was the first of five straight North Okanagan goals for a 5-1 lead after 20 minutes, on the way to an 8-3 victory.

Derksen had a third consecutive hat trick and picked up two assists. Cox had 2+1 and single goals went to Sherwood and Carter. Cameron Lyons had two assists and Burton hit the scoresheet with a helper.

Reed Wolters was also a part of the team that was coached by Daniel Derksen, Lucas Burton, Len Lyons, and Caleb Vander Kooi.

BC Minor Hockey

