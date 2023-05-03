North Okanagan U17 lacrosse squads open seasons

North Okanagan Legends forward Dave Calder (right) tries to avoid a check from a Penticton Heat opponent in U17B minor lacrosse action at Kal Tire Place North. (Contributed)

The North Okanagan Legends got better as the weekend progressed.

The U17A minor lacrosse squad, sponsored by Tolko Armstrong and Wholesale Graphics, went 1-2 over the weekend, capping off three games in three days with a 4-2 road win in Kelowna over the Raiders.

“There are a lot of new kids on the team this year – not new to the sport – and they are just getting used to playing together as a team for the first time,” said team spokesperson Lori Pounder.

“The goalie, Taylor Robins-Swanson faced a lot of shots this weekend and was the weekend MVP for sure.”

Robins-Swanson had 42 saves in Kelowna while the Legends offence was led by Jace Wasyliw, who scored twice. Kohen Pounder added a goal and two assists while Blake Bell scored the other North Okanagan goal. Waylon Stowards picked up an assist.

The Legends opened the weeked at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong, falling 8-3 to the Raiders. Coeden Cruikshank, Coelen Cross and Asher Kuiken scored for North Okanagan. Stowards, with two, and Pounder added assists. Robins—Swanson made 35 saves in goal.

The visiting Kamloops Rattlers edged North Okanagan 9-8 at Kal Tire Place North Saturday, April 29. Stowards had 2+2 for the Legends, Cruikshank added 2+1 and Pounder had 1+1. Single markers went to Hayden Kirwin, Connor Priebe and Antoine Gregoire.

Robins-Swanson had 43 saves in that game for North Okanagan.

U17B

The North Okanagan Legends (Shepherds Hardware and Iron Ghost) had their home opener doubleheader Sunday, April 30, at Kal Tire Place North.

The Legends dropped the first game, 9-2, to the Penticton Heat. Landon Peterman led the visitors with three goals.

David Calder and Logan Haner scored unassisted second-period markers for North Okanagan, who then fell 8-1 to the Kelowna Raiders.

Calder had the lone Legends goal. Max Zumbo scored three times for Kelowna.

Despite the losses, North Okanagan coach Jacob Kuiken was happy with the hard work he saw.

Next home game for the Legends is Sunday, June 11, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

