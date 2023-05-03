North Okanagan U17 lacrosse squads open seasons

The North Okanagan Legends got better as the weekend progressed.
The U17A minor lacrosse squad, sponsored by Tolko Armstrong and Wholesale Graphics, went 1-2 over the weekend, capping off three games in three days with a 4-2 road win in Kelowna over the Raiders.
“There are a lot of new kids on the team this year – not new to the sport – and they are just getting used to playing together as a team for the first time,” said team spokesperson Lori Pounder.
The Legends opened the weeked at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong, falling 8-3 to the Raiders.
The visiting Kamloops Rattlers edged North Okanagan 9-8 at Kal Tire Place North Saturday, April 29.
U17B
The North Okanagan Legends (Shepherds Hardware and Iron Ghost) had their home opener doubleheader Sunday, April 30, at Kal Tire Place North.
The Legends dropped the first game, 9-2, to the Penticton Heat.
David Calder and Logan Haner scored unassisted second-period markers for North Okanagan, who then fell 8-1 to the Kelowna Raiders.
Calder had the lone Legends goal.
Despite the losses, North Okanagan coach Jacob Kuiken was happy with the hard work he saw.
Next home game for the Legends is Sunday, June 11, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.
