North Okanagan volleyball stars on display in Calgary

Kal Secondary’s Rory O’Brien (from left), Devon Sales Parno and James Helfrick of Vernon Secondary are three of nine North Okanagan volleyball players named to provincial teams competing at the Canada Cup tournament this week in Calgary. (Contributed) Former Seaton Sonics blocker Madison Gardner of the UBC Okanagan Heat (right) is playing for Team B.C. at the Canada Cup volleyball tournament in Calgary this week, then heads to Niagara, Ont. for the Canada Summer Games Aug. 6-21. (Morning Star - file photo) Former Kal Secondary middle blocker Olivia Tymkiw (right) is playing for Team B.C. at the Canada Cup volleyball tournament in Calgary this week, then heads to Niagara, Ont. for the Canada Summer Games Aug. 6-21. (Morning Star - file photo) Former Vernon Christian School Royals standout Liam Remple of Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans will use this week’s Canada Cup volleyball tournament with Team B.C. as a tune-up for the Canada Summer Games Aug. 6-21 in Niagara, Ont. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Olivia Pederson, in high school action for the Vernon Christian School Royals (at left), and now a member of the Columbia Bible College Bearcats women’s volleyball team in Abbotsford, is playing for Team B.C. Blue at the Canada Cup tournament in Calgary. (Photo Submitted) Former Fulton Maroons standout Makenna Doyle (12) is playing for Team B.C. Blue at the Canada Cup tournament in Calgary. (Fulton Athletics) Vernon Firehawks blocker Lauren Hoard (22) of Vernon Secondary School is taking part in the Canada Cup women’s volleyball tournament in Calgary, playing for Team B.C. Red. (Jenni Duff photo)

Nine North Okanagan players are competing for B.C. teams this week at the Canada Cup volleyball tournament in Calgary.

The event runs July 21-24.

Best friends James Helfrick and Rory O’Brien are playing for Team B.C. U17 Red in Men’s Div. 1 while Devon Sales Parno is on the U16 B.C. Blue squad in the same division.

B.C. Red began play Thursday, July 21, with a 3-0 win over New Brunswick Maroon, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21.

The trio of high-performance athletes had to participate in an intense selection tryout process. First, the three players advanced from a regional tryout for the Okanagan to the Team B.C. tryouts held at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops July 6-10. This tryout included the top 70 athletes from across the province and the final team was selected July 10.

During the training camp each athlete was measured upon arrival and evaluated for their spike touch.

Helfrick, standing 6-foot-4, is an outside hitter with the highest spike touch in the province touching 11 feet 5 inches, a mere two inches more than bestie O’Brien, who is also 6-4 and an outside hitter.

Somebody, of course, has to get the balls to the hitters and that’s where the six-foot tall Sales Parno comes in. He’s a setter for the U16 team.

Helfrick attends and plays volleyball at Vernon Secondary School where he led his team as captain. O’Brien and Sales Parno attend and play for the Kalamalka Secondary School Lakers in Coldstream. All three are members of the Vernon Sky Volleyball Club. O’Brien is captain of his club squad.

Former high school standouts Liam Remple from Vernon Christian School, Madison Gardner of the Seaton Sonics and Olivia Tymkiw of the Kal Lakers will use the Canada Cup as a tune-up for the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont. Aug. 6-21. The trio is playing for their respective B.C. squads in Calgary.

Remple, who plays collegiately for the Trinity Western University Spartans in Langley, and the B.C. men opened play Thursday with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 romp over Team Yukon.

Gardner, Tymkiw and the B.C. women defeated Nova Scotia in their Canada Cup opener, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.

Former Vernon Christian School Royals standout Olivia Peterson, who plays for the Columbia Bible College Bearcats in Abbotsford, and former Fulton Maroons star Makenna Doyle are playing with B.C. Blue in the women’s tournament.

Vernon Secondary’s Lauren Hoard, who plays club volleyball with the Vernon Firehawks, is a member of the B.C. Red squad.

The Canada Cup wraps up Sunday, July 24.

