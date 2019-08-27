Shuswap Kaos striker Alita Dufresne (7) was unsuccessful in getting boot to ball and into the net past the Vernon Courtesy Motors Sistas wall of Corrie Folk (from left), keeper Andy Zubot, Bobbi Catt and Diane Neudorf in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Masters Division final night of season play Tuesday at Marshall Field. The Kaos won, 4-0. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer puts wrap on season

Masters and Open Divisions wind up lengthy 2019 schedule

It was a fabulous last game of the season in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League’s Masters Division for VQA.

Working together like a finely oiled team, they hit the field at MacDonald Park against the Chick Kickers, and played the Chicks to a 2-2 draw.

VQA took the lead with a flashy goal by the lovely and talented Angie Mendes (Nickoli). Upcoming blushing bride Ginger Nickoli created many chances throughout the game playing centre-mid. The second goal for the VQA was from powerhouse Amanda Swales, who made things look so easy. ‘Amandy’ tirelessly ran up and down the pitch creating many crosses to her teammates.

“All VQA players played up to their potentials and with great camaradie, chatter, praise and awesome appies afterward, twas a great ending to our season,” said super senior Shelly Johnston, who kept the sub chair warm.

“Many thanks to coach Frede. Many thanks to our injured players Brandi Rusk, Karen Benn and Teresa Collins who came by to watch the big event.”

Kudos to keeper Bobbi Jo Gordon, fresh from “Keeper Kamp,” who showed off her new abilities. Looking pretty in pink, Gordon amazed the team with her basketball jumps, wrestling dives and Toronto Blue Jay catches.

The VQA defence wall was impenetrable with the talents of Sasha Haddow (had shoes on) Diana Embleton, Lindsay Smith and Linda Kellosalmi. Speedy midfields and forwards Sheila Westwell, Amy Allen, Tania Willett, Jodi Brieshoff, Jen Hatten, Sue Barss and Carla Gibson all added to the great game.

FRESH IS BEST IMPACT 6 PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CONTROLLERS 1

Jessie Bicknell scored the lone goal for the Controllers. Christyna Whieldon made the assist with a pass through the middle, and Bicknell sent a low ball into the bottom left corner past the keeper.

A lot of action was played in the midfield in both halves, with strong support from left-winger Elena Sookarow and right-winger Jacquie Nuyens. Both players received many goal kicks with a quick possession for their team. There were lots of opportunities to score in the second half, with the ball being carried up through the midfield by Bicknell, Tara Murray and Angela Durfeld. The trio continued to make short accurate passes, keeping the ball moving forward. Durfeld also played most of the match alongside forward Jen Sorochuck. Both strikers made their way past the defensive line several times but were not able to move the ball past the Impact’s goalie.

Central defenders Whieldon and Jodi Peshko controlled the backline and held on for several off-side calls in favour of the Controllers The outside fullbacks, Brittany Chase and Cliona Curran, continued to be pushed up and down the line. It was a stellar effort with countless saves from Controllers’ keeper Michele Wernicke. She was strong on her goal line and came out of net several times to take on Impact’s attacking players. She was named Player of the match for the Controllers.

Karen Zupp played forward and on the defensive line. She continued to make runs into an open position near the goal but was denied a second-half goal after a check with the referee.

The week before the last one, the Controllers edged the Chick Kickers 3-2.

Pleasant Valley Dental opened the scoring when Murray sent a lovely cross that Sookarow ran onto and delivered a hard shot that hit the cross bar and bounced straight down on the goal line. Zupp was there to run in and bury the ball in the back of the net for the goal. A few minutes later, Murray set up another play when she made a quick pass to Nuyens, who then chipped the ball up to forward Amy Shupe, who delivered the Controllers’ second goal. The score remained 2-0 at the half, the first time in five years the Controllers enjoyed a two-goal lead on the Kickers.

In the second half, the Chick Kickers took control and responded with two goals. With about 20 minutes left in the match, defender Peshko started a series of passes that led to centre mid Bicknell playing the ball up the middle to Shupe, who scored the game winner. The remainder of the game the Controllers played a strong defence to block the Chick Kickers from scoring. The defensive line of Martina Allen, Whieldon, Jenna Hunter, and Brittany Chase were solid and did a great job stepping up to interfere with the Chick Kickers offence. Goal keeper Michelle Embleton had a sensational night in net and did a great job directing her defensive line all game.

Murray was named player with heart for Pleasant Valley Dental and Mel Jacobs was named player with heart for the Chick Kickers.

Courtesy Motors Sistas defender Corrie Folk tries to chase down Leah Foreman of the Shuswap Kaos on the final night of play in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Masters Division Wednesday at Marshall Field. The Kaos won 4-0. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

