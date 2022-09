North Okangan club tempts shooters with traps

More than 70 shooters took part in the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club’s annual Labour Day Shoot Sept. 2-5 at the club in Spallumcheen. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) More than 70 shooters took part in the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club’s annual Labour Day Shoot Sept. 2-5 at the club in Spallumcheen. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Plenty of ammunition was loaded, unloaded and reloaded during the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club’s annual Labour Day Shoot Sept. 2-5 at the club in Spallumcheen. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) More than 70 shooters took part in the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club’s annual Labour Day Shoot Sept. 2-5 at the club in Spallumcheen. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Bullets and traps were flying above the sunny skies of Spallumcheen Labour Day weekend.

The North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club held its annual Labour Day Classic shoot, drawing more than 70 participants from around the province and Alberta.

Winners included:

EVENT 1 – LEO PIKE SINGLES (67 entries):

AA Class – Vikram Sandhu 98

A Class – David Leung 100

B Class – Arjun Batth 100 (winner); Luben Izov 100

C Class – Robert Maltby 98 (winner; shot his first 75 straight); Lance Winterhalder 98

D Class – Td Rajkowski 92 (winner); Jesse Ellis 92

EVENT 2 – ART SALT HANDICAP (67 entries, sponsored by Gord Fowler and Lisa Salt):

Short Yard – Preet Batth 93

Mid Yard – Rajan Kumar 93

Long Yard – David Leung 97

EVENT 3 – RE/MAX SALT FOWLER DOUBLES (63 entries, sponsored by Gord Fowler and Lisa Salt):

AA Class – David Leung 95

A Class – Darryl Webber 96

B Class – Brian Fooks 94

C Class – Garth Wilson 93

D Class – Lance Winterhalder 84

EVENT 4&5 – WHITE FLYER SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS (69 entries, sponsored by White Flyer):

Champion – Dale Kapeluck 199/200

Runner-Up – Darryl Webber 197/200

AA Class Winner – Vikram Sandhu 192/200

Runner-Up – Brian Hazen 190/200

A Class Winner – Rod Hymas 196/200

Runner-Up – Dave Jeffrey 195/200 (winner, shoot-off); Garth Wilson 195/200; Kelly McQuarrie 195/200; Rajan Kumar 195/200; Kevin Hammel 195/200

B Class Winner – Art Moore 196/200

Runner-Up – David Helps 193/200 (winner, shoot-off); Chris Wilson 193/200; Gary McMurtrie 193/200

C Class Winner – Lance Winterhalder 195/200

Runner-Up – Gord Smith 190/200

D Class Winner – Pat Bare 188/200

Runner-Up – Ted Rajkowski 183/200 (winner, shoot-off); Paolo Padoin 183/200

High Veteran – Gord Shaw 195/200

High Sr. Vet – Dave Wade 196/200

High Elder – Mike Noer 195/200

High Lady – Lynn Smith 196/200

High Junior – Kalina Gakhal 160/200

EVENT 6 – MILLER MEDALIST HANDICAP (72 entries, sponsored by Ron and Gail Miller):

Short Yard – Gordon Shaw 94

Mid Yard – Arjon Batth 96

Long Yard – Darryl Webber 96

EVENT 7 – Cliff KANE MEMORIAL DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIPS (66 entries, sponsored by Bruce and Terry Davies):

Champion – Kevin Hammel 96

Runner-Up – Brian Hazen 96

AA Class Winner – Dave Wade 95

Runner-Up – David Leung 90

A Class Winner – Dave Jeffrey 94

Runner-Up – Darryl Webber 94

B Class Winner – Rod Humas 94 (winner, shoot-off)

Runner-Up – Gord Fowler 94

C Class Winner – Bill Roseboom 88

Runner-Up – John Scott 86 (winner, shoot-off); Don Ellis 86; Mike Stark 86

D Class Winner – Lance Winterhalder 82

Runner-Up – Garry Woods 80

EVENT 8 – PERAZZI CANADA HANDICAP CHAMPIONSHIPS (71 entries, sponsored by Perazzi Canada):

Champion – Dave Wade 95

Runner-Up – Vikram Sandhu 93

Short Yard Winner – Kevin Norris 92

Runner-Up – Jason Lee 91 (winner); Ethan Brassard 91

Mid Yard Winner – Rajan Kumar 92

Runner-Up – Arjun Batth 90

Long Yard Winner – Dave Jeffrey 93

Runner – Up – Lisa Salt 89 (winner); Dale Kapeluck 89; Gurjit Gakhal 89; Brian Fooks 89; Hugh McWhirter 89

HIGH ALL AROUND – EVENTS 4, 5, 7 &8:

Champion – Dave Wade 386/400

Runner-Up – Dave Jeffrey 382/400

Non-Classified: Grant Vestner 305/400

HIGH OVERALL – EVENTS 1-8:

Champion – Darry Webber 757/800

Runner-Up – Vikram Sandhu 752/800 (winner); Dave Wade 752/800

HOA CLASS PINS:

AA Class – Darryl Webber 757

A Class – Dave Wade 752

B Class – Arjun Batth 745

C Class – Joon Lee 729

D Class – Ted Rajkowski 704

