Gage Stoll of the Bannister Honda and Collision Vipers tries to the put the puck past Penticton Vees goalie Nathan Schofield in Midget Tier 2 hockey action Sunday at Kal Tire North. (LIsa Mazurek/Morning Star)

North Zone Kings go big

Rep hockey weekend roundup

Jarred Feist and Nolan Thomas each scored twice as the North Zone Kings stopped the South Zone Knights 9-3 in Okanagan Mainline Bantam AA Hockey League play Saturday in Enderby.

Cosmo Wilson chipped in with 1+2 for the Kings, who got singles from Ezra Chan, Grayson Williamson, Deegan McMillan and Cody Black.

Kristi Vassberg went the distance in net. It was 2-1 South Zone after one period and 3-2 Kings after two in a penalty-filled contest.

The North Okanagan Knights iced the Vernon Bannister Honda and Collision Vipers 4-2 in Midget A play Saturday at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Ryan Desilets, Caleb Vander Kooi, Eli Dwyer and Nicholas Walker scored for the Knights, who got two assists apiece from Wesley Graves and Taylor Webster-Locke. Maisun Ang-Hamilton had both goals for Vernon in the third period.

Nickolie Horkoff pocketed 3+1 as the Penticton Vees iced Vernon 5-0 Sunday at Kal Tire Place North.

The Vernon Collard Financial Solutions shaded the Sicamous Eagles 7-6 in thrilling Tier 3 Pee Wee action Saturday morning at Priest Valley Arena.

The undefeated Vipers went up 4-0 at the midway ice clean before the Eagles pocketed six unanswered goals.

Dylan Salling tied things up and Lyndon Carleton netted the winner in the third period. Final shots were 36-20 for the Vipers. Mark Johnson supplied 2+1, while Cole Gartner, Kai Maleniza and Oliver Murray added singles. Maddy Fick and Kohen Pounder had clutch helpers.

In Bantam Tier 3 play, the Geotech Drilling Vipers fell 5-1 to the Summerland Jets.

Gunnar Nyberg collected an unassisted goal for Geotech, who got a stellar showing from call-up Scottie Hoffman on a dangerous line with Nyberg and Marek Toews.

The Vipers look forward to a re-match Friday morning at the Winfield tournament.

Shanahan Gare provided 2+2 as Vernon Valley Wood dispatched host Sicamous 8-2 in Atom Development Tier 2 play Sunday.

Cohen Hogberg also rang up a deuce for Vernon, while singles came from Jace Nemirsky, Kalin Frick, Hudson Podollan and Tylen Lewis.

After a 13-day layoff and a major influx of Halloween candy, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Broncos got back to North Okanagan Super Bantam League action with visits to Salmon Arm and North Okanagan.

On Saturday, the Broncos were backstopped by first-year goalie Devin Peters with a 32-save performance in an 8-6 victory over Salmon Arm.

Tylan Hutton (3), Rowan Kwast (2), Ashton Rysen (2) and Skylar Donnelly (1+2) handled the Broncos’ offence.

”I am very impressed with the way Devin has played so far,” said Vernon coach Matt Rysen. “For a kid that has never played between the pipes before, he has shown a lot of potential.”

On Sunday, the Broncos lost 11-7 to the North Okanagan Knights in Enderby with Kwast pulling the hat trick and Tysen adding a deuce.

Assistant coach Brandon Rysen noted the strong defensive play of Kacey Miller and Adam Levesque. The Broncos are 4-1-1.

