The North Zone Kings split a pair of Bantam Tier 1 rep hockey games against league rivals Thompson Zone Blazers to enter the Christmas break. (Photo submitted)

North Zone Kings split games; Midget Vipers host seven-team event

Bantam Kings go 1-1 vs Thompson Blazers; Bannister Honda Vipers play four round-robin games at KTPN

The North Zone Kings entered the Tier 1 Bantam Rep Hockey Christmas break with a split of games against league rivals Thompson Zone Blazers in Merrit.

The Kings dropped the opener 4-2 due to some stellar goaltending from the Thompson Zone netminder. Erik Pastro, from Nathan Mayes and Ryde de Nys, opened the Kings’ scoring, and Maddux Martin tied the game 2-2 with an unassisted powerplay goal.

A turnover in the Kings zone in the third led to the winning goal, and Thompson added an empty netter. Matthew Kuhnlein was solid in net for the North Zone, who salvaged the split with a 2-1 win in Game 2.

Martin staked the Kings to an early 1-0 lead, assisted by Jaxon Haddath and Charlie Kehl. The tie was broken by the eventual game-winner from Gage Parrell on a nice passing play from Pastro and Kyle Wheeler. Kellan Mooney then slammed the door shut in the Kings’ goal to take the win.

Next action for the North Zone will be the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament after Christmas.

MIDGET TIER 2

The Vernon Bannister Honda Vipers host a seven-team tournament this weekend at Kal Tire Place North Arena.

The Vipers open the tournament Friday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. against West Vancouver’s Hollyburn Huskies, and will take on the Prince George Cougars Friday at 8 p.m.

Vernon will face the Duchess (Alberta) Storm Saturday at 11 a.m. and finish off the round-robin with a game against the East Kootenay Avalanche Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Other teams competing include the Okanagan’s Kelowna Rockets and Penticton Vees.

The championship game is slated for 1 p.m.

