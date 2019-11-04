North Zone Kings sweep twinbill from Yukon

The North Zone Kings swept a pair of exhibition Tier 1 Bantam rep hockey games from a visiting team from the Yukon. (Black Press - file photo)

The North Zone Kings dominated the Yukon Zone team in a pair of Tier 1 Bantam rep hockey games over the weekend in Enderby.

The Kings won 13-6 on Friday night in a points fest. Erik Pastro (3+2), Gage Parrell (1+4), Oscar Mayes (2+2), Kyle Wheeler (1+3), Jaxon Haddath (2+1), Charlie Kehl (1+2), Nathan Mayes (1+1), Hunter Fuoco (1+1), Maguire Nicholson (1G) and Riley Cormier (1A) accounted for the Kings scoring. Matthew Kuhnlein picked up the win in goal.

In Game 2 on Saturday, the North Zone won 9-12. Nathan Mayes (3+2), Pastro (3 goals), Kehl (1+1), Haddath (1G), Rylan Blackstock (1G), Nicholson (2A) and single assists to Fuoco, Ryder de Nys, Tyson Mathews, Cormier and Trent Thiessen rounded out the Kings scoring. Kellan Mooney got the win in net.

The Kings will be in Delta on the Remembrance Day weekend to participate in the Tim Jardine Memorial Bantam Tournament.

TIER 2 BANTAM

Being on the road for a third straight week has taken its toll on the Sun Valley Source for Sports Bantam Vipers.

The Vipers dropped a 7-4 decision to the Blazers at Memorial Arena in Kamloops Saturday. The teams traded goals throughout the first two periods. The Vipers knotted the score at 4 early in the third period before three late goals sealed the win for the Blazers.

Viper goal scorers were Garrin Best, Reilly Beer, Bryson Helmer and Jonathan Reynolds. Quinn Scambler took the loss in net.

FEMALE PEE WEE A

The Vernon Lakers played the Kamloops Blazers in their first regular-season matchup Sunday morning. The Lakers came out flying to take a two-goal lead midway through the first period, both goals from Keiscia Maleniza. The first goal was generated after a strong play at the blue line by Ally Radcliffe to keep the puck in the Blazers zone, followed by a beauty pass to Maleniza, who was perfectly positioned in front of the net.

The 3–0 goal came from birthday girl Ana Lovelace, whose relentless forecheck and fast feet allowed her to beat the Blazers netminder with a sneaky wraparound goal.

Unfortunately, the short Lakers bench was not able to sustain the pressure, giving up three goals in the final three minutes of the second period and with two Blazers goals in the third, Kamloops took a 5-3 win.

The Lakers will get a rematch this weekend on the road before hosting the Blazers at their home tournament, the Lakers Classic, Nov. 15-17 at Kal Tire Place North and Priest Valley arenas.

MIDGET HOUSE

Lumby Stars outscored their Shuswap opposition 14-2 in a pair of North Okanagan Hockey League house games at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

The league-leading Stars blanked Salmon Arm #1 8-0. Tye Krause opened the scoring on a feed from fellow linemates Linden Catt and Emma Roine. Later in the period, Jordyn Morris contributed the second Stars goal assisted by Ryder Quibell and Peter Romailler. Quibell added his own from Zach Young late in the second period, and then Quibell returned the favour feeding Young to get his first of the game also assisted by Quintin O’Neill.

Less then a minute later Tage Kineshanko went on a breakaway where he deked the goalie and made it a 5-0 game at the end of the second period. The third period was all Stars as Quibell added his second of the game from O’Neill and then Kaleb Pachal added a single from Morris and Conner Seehaver before Quibell got his hat trick from O’Neill to end the game. Tyra Cunningham and Ethan Keeber shared the goaltending duties and shut the opposing team’s offence down to get the shutout. Defensive hustle and play resulted in keeping the Salmon Arm offence at bay with Seehaver, Matthew Yaremcio, Romailler, Mia Maltman, Andrew Ranelli, Dom Porteous and Pachal all contributing.

Sunday, the Stars hosted Salmon Arm #3 and skated away with a 6-2 win in a battle of the league’s top-two teams.

Salmon Arm’s Matt Freed scored first late in the period with Stars’ Linden Catt tying it up with three minutes left assisted by Noah Clarke.

The second period was all Stars as they got three unanswered goals. Catt scored his second of the game, a beauty from Peter Romailler and Tage Kineshanko. Catt then got a jump and a breakaway with a beautiful over the shoulder goal to make it 3-1 for a natural hat trick. That came before Clarke added his own on a power play from Kineshanko with only nine seconds left to end the period.

A third period powerplay resulted in O’Neill adding the Stars’ fourth goal from Quibell, and then Jordyn Morris got the last goal of the game from Seehaver and Kineshanko to end the game. Once again Lumby received great goaltending by Keeber and Cunningham and complete team work to keep the offensive rushes limited.

The Stars travel to Chiliwack this weekend for a 24-team tournament where their round-robin opponents will be teams from Chilliwack, New Westminster, Abbotsford and Port Moody.

