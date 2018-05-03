NOSL heavyweights battle to draw

North Enderby Timber 1 Okanagan Geothermal Ltd 1

North Enderby Timber and Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. battled to a 1-1 draw in a North Okanagan Soccer League showdown under the lights Wednesday night at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Chances were limited in the first half but the Timber opened the scoring in the 40th minute. Keeper Danny Stein played a long ball to Brent Poulsen, who took the ball down, cut inside and fed Billy Pilkington. Pilkington beat a defender and curled a shot like a comma top shelf from 25 yards.

Both teams came out hard with some tough challenges all over the park resulting in a handful of yellow cards. In the 80th minute, Stein charged a striker on a breakaway, sliding and taking the ball away from the attacking Isaiah Wenger. It was called a foul and Moe Singogo converted the penalty kick.

Stein was a standout filling in as the keeper, dominating the 18-yard box. Minutes after the goal, NET midfielder Gabriel Price was sent off for his second yellow leaving the Timber with 10 men.

The Timber almost took the lead with five minutes left when Joe Binns sent in Poulsen, who beat keeper Bryan Lambert but was denied by the inside of the post.

The Timber backline kept the Okanagan attack to minimal chances all night. Jesse Knight earned the simplyfrugal.ca Man of the Match for the Timber for his solid defensive play. Both teams, who met in the 2017 Gibson Cup final, are 2-0-1.

Peters Tirecraft of Vernon played the Shuswap Outlaws to a scoreless draw, while Auto Quest ambushed Turn-Key Controls 9-1 in games at Blackburn Par in Salmon Arm.

Tirecraft had the majority of the chances in the first 60 minutes and the Outlaws came on late when the sub-less Tirecraft ran out of gas. Tirecraft keeper Travis Beck registered some great saves to keep it scoreless.

Mike Conlin headed home a beautiful cross from Brock Reim in the second half, but it was called back on a close out-of-bounds call on the sidelines. The White Spot Man of the Match was Justin Mitchell for his great work on the back end.

